what-workers-need-to-know-about-the-corona-virus

Coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in numerous federal states – and their number will increase (more on this in our news blog). The spread of the virus will also affect work. Here are questions and answers on the subject.



Can I work in the home office instead of in the company?

A right to home office is currently being discussed in Germany, but does not yet exist. So it depends on whether there are regulations and possibilities in the respective company. Where it doesn't work, the employee has to come to the company or take a vacation. The mere fear of getting sick at work or on the way there is not enough as a reason. Employees may only stay away from work if they are actually unable to work. Otherwise they are obliged to work. Those who refuse can be warned or even terminated.

What if the daycare closes?

If the authorities close daycare centers because of the risk of viruses, this is a problem for working parents. However, this also does not mean that they can stay away from work per se. “Of course, employees can try to take vacation or overtime off at short notice,” explains the DGB legal protection, a subsidiary of the German Federation of Trade Unions. However, this may conflict with the vacation request of other employees whose children are also without care. Parents should discuss the situation with the employer and look for a solution together.

Can the employer send one home?

As long as someone is able to work, he must and may work in the company. In principle, forced leave with continued payment of the salary is also out of the question. Vacation and overtime reduction are possible if the employee requests it – not against his will.

Can my boss take me on a business trip Send to a contagion area?

The obligation to work also extends when traveling. “Here, too, a mere fear that one could become infected with a virus is not enough to refuse the business trip,” says the DGB legal protection. However, employers are also obliged to protect the health of employees, which is why he should weigh up the company's interests against the risks. The situation is completely different if there is an official travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office. An employee does not have to travel to such areas or countries.

Does an employer have to provide disinfectants and the like?

In principle, the risk of injury and illness in the company should be kept as low as possible. In the case of the corona virus, this may include the provision of disinfectants. But there is no obligation to do so. What is required in individual cases also depends on the type of business. If there is a lot of contact with customers, the risk of infection is higher.

What if an employee actually gets sick?

Then the normal rules for continued sick pay apply: the employer pays for a maximum of six weeks, then the health insurance.

Is there a right to continued payment of wages in quarantine?

If a person is quarantined as a precaution, the law for the prevention and control of infectious diseases applies. The net salary continues to come from the employer. The latter can later recover the amount from the authority that ordered the quarantine. If this lasts longer than six weeks, you are entitled to compensation in the amount of sickness benefit, which the employee must claim from the responsible health authority.

Can the boss ask what someone is ill with?

The boss doesn't have one Right to know what an employee is sick of. “A certificate of incapacity for work only attests that the employee cannot carry out his work and how long this is likely to take,” clarifies the DGB legal protection. Nobody should know more.

What can a company do if it has to restrict the work?

The Federal Employment Agency pays short-time allowance for employees whose companies are affected by the new corona virus. “The right to short-time work benefits must in principle be based on an inevitable event or economic reasons. This applies, for example, when deliveries fail to appear and production has to be restricted, ”said the Federal Agency. An inevitable event also exists if, for example, companies are closed due to state protection measures. However, it is important that the companies notify short-time work in advance to the responsible employment agency. The agency said that the first inquiries had already been received.

And what if the responsible authority closed a business?

The Federal Ministry of Labor assumes that employees will continue to receive their wages in the event of ordered closings. If an enterprise has to be temporarily suspended due to official measures to protect against a pandemic, the employer bears the operational risk. “The workers therefore retain their right to remuneration even if they cannot work,” said a spokesman. “In principle, the canceled working hours do not have to be reworked.”

