what-we-think-we-know-about-china

An internship in a Chinese silk factory? When the German student of Sinology and Japanology set out for Würzburg from the beginning of the 1990 years to China, it sounds pretty crazy. But Dagmar Schäfer actually gets a place. Actually, she wants to become a journalist and plans to write an article about the work in the factory.

But then the young scientist begins to delve into the topic theoretically and historically. “I found that it is very exciting to see how techniques preserve or change.” In the end, a whole doctoral thesis is created: The book “The Emperor's Silk Clothes. State silk manufacturers in the Ming period (1368 – 1644) “appears 1998. It is the beginning of a brilliant scientific career.

At the beginning of her studies, Schäfer spent two years in China – by no means an academic matter of course. She literally “fell in love” with the local culture, she says. At the time, her doctoral supervisor believed that you had to understand a technique before you could study its history. This suits Schäfer: “I've always been a practically oriented person.”

Asia's technology history operated separately from that of Europe

Dealing with the concrete – with old sources, pictures, objects – not only shapes her beginnings as a researcher. The history of technology in China will continue to be a major topic in the years to come, even though it was still far from the mainstream of research at the time.

At the latest since December 2019 Dagmar Schäfer knows that she did everything right: the Berlin Sinologist was honored with this year's Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize. It is the most prestigious research award in Germany; It is awarded to ten researchers annually. Dagmar Schäfer, who has been working at the Max Planck Institute for the History of Science (MPIWG) in Dahlem since 2013, is one of two women who 2020 were awarded.

Dagmar Schäfer, Sinologist at the Max Planck Institute for History of science and winner of the Leibniz Prize. Photo: DFG / David Ausserhofer

In fact, the China expert spent many years in a small niche within her field. The history of technology and science in Asia was remembered 20 years ago, completely separate from that of Europe himself shepherd. And: “History of science was one of the most Eurocentric subjects ever.” Because in Europe, according to the basic assumption of historians, modern science was invented. A Leonardo da Vinci, a Galileo Galilei, lived and worked here. “Still the end of 20. In the 19th century Europe had a very close look at what knowledge and science is. That has changed in the meantime, ”says Schäfer.

But this self-assured discourse has been increasingly riddled with questions: What does one call“ knowledge ”at all? What is a “fact” anyway? China has “a completely different understanding of its science and science culture,” explains the managing director at the Max Planck Institute for the History of Science. The sciences are also in Europe 21. Century has become more self-reflective. They are increasingly critical of their own requirements, working conditions and implicit assumptions.

Schäfer examines how technology developments are judged

This also shows in the current situation, says Schäfer. Scientists from various disciplines have been at the center of media attention since the corona crisis. But differently than before 30 or 40 years they hardly appear as unassailable luminaries. “Today people talk much more consciously about the variety of possibilities and the different scientific perspectives.” Schäfer thinks it is positive that “the relativity of the sciences” becomes visible in this way. That scientists naturally address the limits of their own knowledge and expertise. This is an important credit to the humanities, which have accelerated this attitude and carried it into other subjects in recent years.

Schäfer's China research has made an important contribution to this. How different knowledge can be recorded and passed on – this has occupied the 51 year olds for many years. For example, she examines how people talk about and judge technological developments. She also looks at materials, processes and structures. What role do texts, textiles or other artifacts play in the dissemination of technological knowledge? 2011 is Schäfer's book “The Crafting of the 10 000 Things: Knowledge and Technology in 17 th-century China ”, that has won multiple awards. The Leibniz Prize jury praised the study as “of fundamental importance for global history,” as it examined Chinese and European developments in the 17. Century in a more balanced relationship.

Incidentally, there has never been a ceremonial award ceremony. It should have taken place in mid-March, but was canceled at short notice due to Corona. The interview for this text cannot take place personally, in Schäfer's office on Boltzmannstrasse, but only by telephone. But Dagmar Schäfer does not struggle with the fact that her moment of great scientific fame falls during the period of bans on contacts and events. “Congratulations came from all over the world,” she says, the German award is being watched very internationally internationally.

Millions of sources on ancient China – and all digitized

The researcher is currently working on a book on various forms of knowledge for which she has brought together historians, sociologists and anthropologists. In China, Schäfer and her team have masses of digitized sources available: Where in Europe you might find a few hundred medieval sources on a subject – scattered across a wide variety of archives – there are millions in China. “This is a completely different dimension.”

On the one hand, significantly more cultural heritage has been preserved in the Middle Kingdom, and on the other hand, a great deal has been digitized in recent years. Of course there is a state interest behind this, says Schäfer. Nevertheless, this massively changes the requirements for historical research. Scientists can access huge data pools and search them digitally.

With the Leibniz prize money – 2.5 million euros – Dagmar Schäfer wants to continue on her previous path. The history of science is still too modern. She would therefore invest in projects that deal with the ancient world, the Middle Ages or pre-modern times. “I would also like to continue thinking about the diversity of knowledge.” Schäfer does not believe that the corona crisis will hinder their research in the future. In September 2020 she hopes to be able to enter China again.