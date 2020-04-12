what-we-miss-about-football

THE STADIUM VISIT

Usually he is already waiting there. Sometimes shivering, the jersey pulled over the thickest jacket, often skeptical to fearful, what that makes for a cucumber again today, and yet always full of hope for the absolute game. When the father meets with the daughter in front of the stadium every two weeks, it's more than just attending a football game. Hobby, devotion, hold.

Before, more than 20 years, it was even more: When the pubescent daughter was in a clinch with the father, the mother both sent to the stadium, which was in usually brought the desired reconciliation success. Little has changed since then – everything else would, according to the football fans' belief, also endanger the success of the team.

The first way leads to the obligatory stadium sausage: “Please have a nice dark one!” We continue with the beverage distribution: “A big beer and a small cyclist, please.” To date, the dispensing office has misjudged the correct distribution of drinks. And then quickly to the same place with all the known unknowns around it. Ready to go, in line with the traditional announcement of the stadium: Berliner (sie), Brandenburg (er), Hertha fans (all), here comes the team from Hertha BSC.

What have we suffered together, celebrated, frozen and shouted at? have descended and ascended, descended and ascended again. And now? At first he asked when and how it would go on. Now it is clear that we have to wait a very long time before we can shiver and fear and hope together again. Something is missing. (Katrin Schulze)

THE SMALL-TALK

On Easter Monday, the extended family meets – as the custom says – in the holiday home of grandmother who had already died, somewhere in the no man's land in southern Germany (keyword “Badisch Siberia”). Said grandmother gave birth to seven children, most of whom themselves gave birth to twins and triples, and there are various partners – in any case, many, very different people meet.

But when in the dialogue between the less familiar faces the obligatory “How are you?” Or “And otherwise?” Has worn out and is now getting nervous Panic as to whether an unpleasant break in the conversation is approaching, then football as a conversation topic always offers rescue in the last emergency: the Bundesliga club from Mainz, which has been so successful, is very popular with everyone; a little exuberant reverie (less often lately) or fatalistic gallows humor (more often lately), a few malicious comments about the club from Frankfurt and the question “What is it that really makes our Kloppo in Liverpool?” always go in principle.

What actually does Jürgen Klopp? Always a good question. Photo: Phil Noble / REUTERS

However, the corona virus has now simply given this little conversation trick a shutdown. What now on Easter Monday? Evil premonition: The WhatsApp group of the extended family was recently the subject of lively discussion about the pandemic. It was about dead fish, Artemisiatee and Prince Charles (just to scratch the surface). Phew.

Well, yes. Of course it won't go that far now. The meeting must be canceled this year due to the contact restrictions. Just got around conversational calamities again – and enough time to reflect on this question (source: Internet): “Which sports club do you actually worship to avoid really deep discussions?” (Leonard Brandbeck)

THE TIP PLAY

The look at the league table is not very edifying: I am the last one, the relegation threatens! The interruption should be convenient for me. Breathe deeply, pool your strength – and then all you need to do to stay in the class. But I'm getting more and more restless. I just miss the rhythm that has been coming soon 15 accompanied my everyday life for years: type Wednesday. Friday and Sunday evening hope and tremble, every goal can change everything because you play against a direct opponent.

Small tip, big deal: Here are experts asked. Photo: Imago

Mainz meets in the 96. Minute to win against Augsburg? Insane, the two points – our table is calculated like in the old Bundesliga times – have sunk as a result, the tip weekend is saved. The long stoppage time is completely justified. Or the weekend is in the bucket through the gate. Why so much extra time? Monday then comes the mail with the other results and the current standings. Wednesday will start again with the new submission of bets. Actually.

Instead, we also stand still. I finally want to get out of the table cellar. From me with tips on games in Tajikistan, Nicaragua or Belarus. But nothing to do. No Bundesliga, no betting league.

Last Thursday the betting league manager reported that he 1972 has launched. He even keeps an Eternal Table, which meanwhile 79 name includes. As soon as the Bundesliga continues, we end our break, can be read in his email. Then I have to pick up the rhythm again – and then cut everything out to stay in the class. (Sebastian Schlichting)

THE NOISE

What I miss? Clearly, the noises. Especially now that our everyday life has become quite quiet. I have been reporting for 25 for years Daily mirror about football. Mostly through Hertha BSC and the German national team. I don't have a real favorite club, but I love this game. And his noises. They are like the quiet ones.

Nice, I can happily do without a few noises, those that discriminate against others. One of the most beautiful sounds of football is a quiet one. For example, when you're very close to the action during training. When the lawn is a bit damp and a flat pass is played sharply. Then the ball drifting across the lawn makes a whirring sound. Wonderful.

Of course, the big noises are part of a real stadium game. Without it, something essential is missing. The atmosphere, the fluid. The chants, the whistles, the acoustic sympathy of the audience. The collective outcry. When the stadium announcer calls the team's first name into the microphone and waits for a response from the fan curve, which then comes a thousand times.

mood in the booth: When the stadium rages, it is unmistakable. Photo: Sascha Schuermann / AFP

I do not miss the artificial patience of the half-time break shows, which unfortunately often belongs to it. I miss the rage of the audience in rank, the outbursts of emotion, the screeching, the whining, the chorus of the curve. The most beautiful sound is one that does not exist there. That of gossip. At least where I experience football. (Michael Rosentritt)

THE STRUCTURE

Which day is it today? The virus takes away what football once gave us. A structure for our everyday life. Okay, that doesn't apply to the Champions League era, when football is Monday through Sunday before it starts all over again. It means the time when it all started.

When we started to uncover the secrets of the game. When we learned why a goal is not a goal when the ball is in the goal. When we understood how to read a table and how the game board works. Home game is followed by away game followed by home game. Stadium this week, radio next week.

His name was Mike, I don't know what else to do, so I went to first class with me. Mike didn't have many friends, so I made an appointment with him. Maybe because I didn't have many friends either. But I can't remember that.

We had arranged for a Saturday on which Borussia played away, because Borussia had played at home a week earlier. At noon at the pea soup, my father said it would start at half past two. “Where to?” I asked. “To the stadium,” replied my father. “Why?” I asked. “Because Borussia is playing against 1860”, said my father. “But Borussia played at home last week,” I said. And so I learned something new.

Shortly after two, Mike came with his mother. I told him I couldn't. I don't remember how he reacted. But I still remember his mother's look. I don't think Mike would ever meet up with me after that. (Stefan Hermanns)

SLEEPING IN

When the starting eleven is faded in, the lids become heavy, after the first corner my head sags I work on the back of the sofa, the blatant foul that everyone will talk about later, in a dream. This way I have spent many Saturday afternoons of my life. I dawn on nothing as blissfully as at a football game.

In meditation sessions, the sentence is often used: “There is now nothing left to do”. That's how the kick-off feels to me. Everything can wait. The catch songs are my wave noise. The commentator with his warm voice is my guru. And if someone rages next to me because of a referee decision, it rocks me even deeper.

Probably early childhood. My parents liked to put the basket with me next to the television. You comfort other babies with vacuum cleaner noises. And nothing calms as much as a ritual: Saturdays, 15. 30 Am, my father watched football. How intact must the world be that keeps you on schedule?

Very relaxed: football on, feet up, eyes closed. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd / dpa

Since Corona stalled the Bundesliga, I have been awake. Fortunately, Sky is now showing historical encounters. Finally kickers again, I thought. But I can only sleep properly if someone else takes the matter seriously. That means: I am not needed at the moment.

I usually wake up briefly during the half-time break. What is the silence? What's up? Well, Gladbach is passing Bavaria at number 1, what an insignificant moment! I roll comfortably under the woolen blanket. 45 minutes of free sleep. All of this applies with reservation: If SC Freiburg plays, my heart is pounding too loudly. But I also have to do without that right now. (Julia Prosinger)

THE AMATEUR CLUB

Dear coach, that I have to write the following sentences shows how great the need is without Games and training is. So: I miss your tests, which are supposed to improve our speed of reaction!

I miss your harsh Bundeswehr command tone if you bark the numbers one to six and thus give those jagged commands that involve squats, pushups (“get down faster, not like a grandma!”) and endless pain. I hate this exercise as much as a leg shot at five against two, with this pain at least 50 Washes cents into the team box office. But now I miss them, this ordeal that smells of training backlog and sweat.

I miss even more my teammates, about whom the coach says they should at least on Matchday “take the piece of wood out of your shoe” And rightly so. Nevertheless, I love her, her commitment to the cause (and at the counter). For the fundamental debates in the shower (“No shampoo included? Costs!” – “What? Never!”); for her movies from the cabin, which show the co-captains how he tears his blue toe out of the nail bed (stay supple, Rapha!); for their willingness to go to Schmöckwitz for a 0: 4 on Sunday mornings.

I miss our goalkeeper Luca, who thankfully insults the Schiris in Italian (otherwise he would be too) locked to Corona). And of course I miss our counter, behind which Spuhli is standing, a Berlin original with a large flap, big belly and huge heart. And I also miss a little bit our silly battle cry, which is so imperishable: one for all, all for one! (David Joram)

DAS MECKERN

What does a thick coat do for you when you don't need it? Exactly, nothing. While amateur footballers can spend their football-free time in the park with little exciting duels, I am completely unemployed as a referee. Because standing in the forest with a pipe and blowing hard a few times causes about as much fun as an unauthorized penalty in injury time.

Here's how it goes: The game is currently also standing still for the referees. Photo: Maja Hitij / dpa

And even if I had the idea – where would someone be to complain to me? Exactly, nowhere. The part of the voluntary service against which every referee has to develop the highest level of resistance is eliminated. The part that makes you masochistic if you want to be reasonably successful. This love of being hated, it makes forced vacation in the furthest corner of the heart.

There is not even a referee simulation for the console that virtualizes this love-hate relationship can replace. This would only be reduced to handing out yellow and red cards – but it would bring back this cozy feeling of wanting to ensure justice. But could a simulation of the emotional and sweat-soaked discussions come about? Exactly, never.

I'm almost ready to offer footballers with the opposite problem. Exactly those for whom the “Schiiiriii, du Pfeife” is a welcome enemy, in order to let out the bad mood built up over the week at random. Who actually thinks of this, almost therapeutically necessary task of, admittedly primarily amateur, football when all the games are lost? Exactly, nobody. (Christopher Stolz)