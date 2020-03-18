what-the-postponement-of-the-european-football-championship-means-for-the-fans

The new date for the European Football Championship is set. After postponing the continental tournament with twelve hosts due to the Coronavirus crisis by one year, the European Championship is now to be held on 11. June to 11. July 2021 rise. But apart from that, there is currently hardly any certainty in world football. The most important thing fans need to know now:

When can fans see the German national team next time?

After the canceled classic against Italy on 31. March in Nuremberg, the decision of the European Football Union UEFA on Tuesday for the team of national coach Joachim Löw is also the test game planned in Spain five days earlier. It remains to be seen how the national leagues and European club competitions will continue afterwards – the continental association has suspended all games for clubs and national teams “until further notice”. A working group is to clarify how the season can still be played to the end. That the duel planned as EM test in Switzerland on 31. May due to the tight schedule of the leagues, currently seems questionable. “We now have to learn to think in scenarios,” said DFB President Fritz Keller about the overall situation. For the new season, the start of the Nations League against Spain for the Löw selection is on September 3. The final tournament planned for the summer 2021 of the second edition of the new competition must also be postponed due to the new EM date.

How can fans return their international match tickets?

If the tickets were purchased at official DFB ticket agencies, the tickets must also be presented at this ticket agency again. The price of the card is reimbursed according to the DFB, fees for service and shipping are not. Tickets purchased through the DFB and Call Center websites are automatically canceled and the buyer should receive a credit minus fees.

And what happens to the tickets for the EM games?

The tickets remain valid. UEFA stressed that all fans will be reimbursed for the value of the tickets if they are unable to attend the games next year. Within a month there should be further information about the reimbursement, this should be via email and on the website euro 2020 .com / tickets will be announced. In the two previous sales phases, UEFA had recorded more than 28 million ticket requests. For fans of the teams who still qualify through the now postponed play-offs, there should be another sales phase. Now further tickets could go on sale if there are returns.

Can fans cancel the booked trips to games?

According to experts, this depends on the framework in which the planned trip was booked. “If admission tickets are included in the travel package, entry to the stadium is part of the success of the package tour,” said Paul Degott, lawyer for travel law, the German Press Agency. This would allow travelers to withdraw from the contract because the games were canceled at the scheduled time. The travel price was to be paid back in full, said Degott. A change or addition to the contract, if the games are moved to a different date, must be mutually agreed. Things are different according to the travel expert for flights and hotels that were booked independently of a ticket. The normal cancellation conditions apply here.

Will the EM games be shown on the same TV channels?

Nothing changes in the rights situation even after the move. ARD and ZDF will also broadcast the European Championship 2021 in Germany. The two public TV channels had secured the media rights for all EM games and had already made extensive preparations for this. (dpa)