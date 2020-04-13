what-the-pandemic-means-for-the-marriage-industry

A voice of hope comes from the registry office Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf. “The will to marry is unbroken,” says deputy head of office Sabine Baier. One or the other wedding date was postponed and very few were canceled. However, most couples keep their current appointments, although only a maximum of two other people are allowed to attend the ceremony. “If we have a child with us, we'll let that in,” says Baier. The registrars are now getting into the hot marriage phase – from around 40 marriages in January it goes up to 200 in May Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf. The corona virus should not block the path to shared happiness. “Most of them absolutely want to get married and then celebrate later,” reports Baier.

The JaSager as crisis manager

In their district, getting married is less difficult than in Mitte or Pankow, where couples are still queuing at 4 a.m. to register for the wedding ceremony. From time to time Ulrich Knieknecht takes over the waiting time for his customers. The Berliner has been active on the wedding market with the “JaSager” agency for seven years. And the wedding planner's customer service sometimes also includes queuing in front of the registry office.

“I see myself as a crisis manager,” says Knieknecht, describing his current job. He is currently looking after half a dozen couples and is trying to find answers to the most pressing questions: What do you do now with the celebration, cancel or postpone? What happens to the party location and the service providers that have been commissioned – flower supplier, photographer, catering? What additional costs arise?

150 Euro per guest

Up to 20 000 euros are to be estimated for a wedding celebration, for example 150 euros per guest, says Knieknecht. Wedding dress and rings are added. The wedding planner receives around 2500 euros for his services, which are mainly used by couples who are under a lot of work. The most beautiful day in life is also the most expensive day – everything should be perfect.

The wedding industry consists of many small companies and solo entrepreneurs. The wedding plaza portal anticipates sales of over a billion euros in the months of March to May alone. Around 100 000 marriages are made in this country in these three months. In normal years without the virus.

There is currently “great uncertainty” among those wishing to get married, reports Knieknecht. This is reflected in the order book, in which there are no weddings for spring 2021. If a specific date is desired at a specific location, the bride and groom must start planning at least one year in advance. In any case, if the big festival is to take place on a Friday or Saturday.

Wedding in the Villa Blumenfisch

One of the most popular wedding venues in Berlin is the Villa Blumenfisch am Wannsee, beautifully located between the American Academy and the Literary Colloquium. “Whole months are zeroed in sales,” company spokesman Steven Peddie describes the corona consequences for the event location. The couple absolutely wanted to get married and therefore sometimes came up with the idea of ​​holding the celebration behind closed curtains. A wedding is unique and “very emotional”, which is why many find it difficult to postpone it. Especially in April and May of next year the villa is already fully booked. Unless the couples are flexible on the day of the week: Monday instead of Friday is possible.

“2021 It is difficult to get the desired date,” says Melanie Gebauer from Bianco Evento. The company based in Tempelhof produces wedding dresses. Things are going wild in supportive Germany, says Gebauer. It tells about the experiences of dealers who are currently not allowed to hand over the dress to the brides in Baden-Württemberg. If the dream dress has been ordered, there are usually further appointments for trying on and changing. In some localities, the employees from the public order office suddenly find themselves in the shop and impose fines, Gebauer says. “The wedding dress is now a bit like stolen goods.”

From 20. April the calendar is full

On the website of Princess Dreams it says “our pink paradise is closed”. Shop owner Vanessa Funke hopes to let the brides in again in the last week of April. The failure of the high school balls this year was very bitter for the clothing store in Tegel. Funke believes there will be a shift in weddings, and the lead time will benefit retailers. “Now we deliver the clothes that were ordered six months ago, and now the brides who want to get married in autumn and winter are reporting,” says Funke. Her 16 employees are on short-time work, “hopefully only in April, after that we expect a rush,” says the owner of the Princess Dreams. To 19. So far, politics has set the shutdown on April. From 20. April Funke's calendar is full: “The brides book appointments.”

1800 Shops for bridal wear

Around 1500 euros are the average pair for a wedding dress. Bianco Evento is one of the suppliers of Princess Dreams, most of the 40 Bianco employees are also on short-time work. If clothes are still being delivered, then these come from stock. In normal times, Bianco Evento sells around 1500 pieces to retailers a week. In Germany, the approximately 1800 shops for wedding fashion stock up mainly at the large trade fairs: in mid-May in Essen during the European Bridal Week and in late May in Düsseldorf at the Interpride. This is where most of the annual shopping is done “It will be very difficult if the two trade fairs are canceled,” says Melanie Gebauer from Bianco Evento.

In the event, the company is planning a showroom to give the dealers new models to be able to show. “You can't show brocade and lace in photos, you have to touch that,” says Gebauer. This is especially true for brides, whose tastes are diverse, regionally different and constantly changing, as Gebauer knows. In Berlin, the bride likes it “very light, slim and slim and with little fanfare”. If anything during these weeks.