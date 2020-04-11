what-the-olympic-cancellation-means-for-athletes

MARCEL NGUYEN (32, gymnastics)

For the Gymnast Marcel Nguyen has not had a dream of postponing the Olympic Games to next year. Rather, this has given him new opportunities. He would have loved to play at Olympia this year, he says, because he is too athletic for that. “But of course it's better for me from a sporting point of view.”

Nguyen had badly injured his shoulder last October and had to be operated on. It would have been tight for him to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year or even to do successfully there. The 32 -year-old could not put as much strain on his shoulder as usual during training.

[You can find all the important updates for the day on the corona virus in the free Tagesspiegel newsletter “Questions of the day”. The most important news, reading recommendations and debates. To register, click here.

In his case it was particularly difficult that the training halls in Stuttgart were closed very quickly with the onset of the coronavirus crisis in Germany. His colleagues and rivals from Berlin, for example, were able to train a little longer in the halls. To make up for the backlog of training, Nguyen got a small bar for his apartment. “I was able to do a few twists and handstands there.” But this was not a substitute for proper training. “In this respect, I would have had bad cards in a qualifying competition for the Olympics this year,” says Nguyen.

It would have been bitter not only for Nguyen himself, but also for the German Turner Association (DTB). Despite his high age for a professional gymnast, Nguyen is still the most promising man in the DTB with Lukas Dauser. 18 Once he was German champion, at the Olympic Games in London eight years ago he won the silver medal in all-around and parallel bars. The next Olympic Games should be the end of his career. And then he wants to tear a little something.

So the cancellation for the games 2020 was a great relief for him . Nguyen now hopes that the halls in Stuttgart will be accessible again at the end of April. “Because gymnastics without equipment,” he says, “is like swimming without water. It simply cannot be simulated. “