what-the-leopoldina-report-advises-merkel

The National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina recommends opening the first schools as soon as possible. Such openings should be gradual, first primary schools and lower secondary education should start operating again, according to an ad hoc statement by the Academy on Covid – 19-Pandemic.

The expert opinion was eagerly awaited, because the Federal Government also wants to use it to decide how the restrictions can be lifted gradually. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had also made it clear that the Leopoldina report was very important to her.

Classes from the first to the tenth grade should be started first, because distance learning doesn't work so well for younger students. But in the lower secondary level, mixed forms between distance learning and on-site lessons are useful. Kindergartens should open “only to a very limited extent” because small children could not comply with the distance and hygiene rules so consistently.

According to a press release, the Leopoldina report states that ” Criteria and strategies for the gradual return to normal ”. The prerequisite for easing was that the number of new infections remained at a low level, that the health system was still not overloaded, and that regular patient care was possible again.

The recommendations of the Leopoldina at a glance

First, primary and secondary schools should open. Distance learning is to be used in higher schools in particular.

Kindergartens should initially only open to a very limited extent, because smaller children could not follow the hygiene and distance rules so well.

For journeys by bus and The Leopoldina experts recommend wearing a mask.

If the infection numbers remain low and the health system is not overloaded retail and gastronomy can be opened step by step. Travel could then also be permitted again – with strict requirements.

It also had to be guaranteed that the population would continue to change take the protective measures. The experts include compliance with the distance rules and increased hygiene. In addition, the researchers recommend the mandatory use of respiratory masks in certain cases: “Wearing mouth-nose protection should be made an additional measure in certain areas such as public transport.”

Retailers and restaurants should also open soon

In the statement “Overcoming the crisis sustainably”, the experts write that if the number of infections is low and the health system is not overloaded, the retail trade, the hospitality industry and the authorities could also open up. But private and business trips as well as social, cultural and sporting events could then take place again. For this, however, “necessary clinical reserve capacities would first have to be built up” and other patients would also have to be admitted regularly.

The Leopoldina experts also advocate the use of cell phone data on a voluntary basis in order to get a better overview of the disease .

The scientists consider it indispensable to “substantially improve the survey of the infection and immunity status of the population.” will determine economic and social life “for months to come”.

Leopoldina: Don't neglect climate protection

The Leopoldina's report also requires significantly more tests. So far, mainly people who showed symptoms have been tested. That was not enough, because many infected people had no symptoms – and could still infect others. It therefore needed studies that would representatively determine the proportion of infected people.

The scientists warned that in the corona crisis, climate and species protection would be neglected. “The development of a climate-friendly economy and a consequent change in mobility and agriculture” should continue to be the goal of politics. The economic stimulus should therefore be linked to such sustainability goals.

Pay attention to acceptance among the population

The scientists were also concerned about how to ensure that the population continues to accept the clear restrictions. It is important, for example, that measures are always limited in time – and that the decision-making processes are made transparent.

The authorities should also not rely on penalties so much if the rules are not followed. Rather, appeals for personal responsibility should be used. “Basically, standards are best followed when they are clear, unambiguous and understandable,” says the Leopoldina report.

It is important that politics is now quickly developing a schedule for gradual normalization. This helps to reduce the physical and psychological stress in the population. In addition, help is needed for those people who are particularly vulnerable in the crisis. These include the Leopoldina experts, such as older single people, refugees, migrants without knowledge of German and homeless people. ( with Reuters, dpa )