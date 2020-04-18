what-the-corona-crisis-means-for-the-toy-industry

With the hot air balloon from Hamburg to Munich: This is currently undertaken by the five-year-old daughter of Marten Zantopp, a graphic designer from Berlin. This trip is made possible by an interactive Germany puzzle from Ravensburger. “Puzzles are very popular with us in the corona crisis. Our daughter really sinks into it and has a lot of patience while puzzling, which is not necessarily the case with other games, ”explains Zantopp.

Because as soon as the puzzle is finished, you can travel through the Federal Republic with an interactive pen and find out, for example, in which city the Brandenburg Gate is located. Together with partner Gwendolin he runs the family blog “Snyggis” and recommends parents in pandemic times: “Educational games are always a good idea. You can also make a memory yourself with your child. ”

These days everything is about employment. Millions of Germans who currently have to stay at home because of the corona pandemic are looking for a pastime and weekend that is now inevitably taking place within their own four walls. And parents just want to entertain their children.

For example, the German Association of the Toy Industry (DVSI) is currently registering a greatly increased demand for everything that has to do with employment in some form – i.e. games, puzzles, handicraft materials and with increasing numbers nice weather also outdoor toys. “Puzzle 1000 parts” is currently one of the top search terms on Amazon. “According to the first figures available to us, the German market grew by eight percent in the first quarter 2020. There has never been such an increase before, ”says DVSI managing director Ulrich Brobeil.

Many have stocked up with toys

According to Brobeil, this is mainly due to the fact that, in contrast to other countries, Germany could have been better prepared for the pandemic – one was warned, so to speak: “Many parents who are now in the Homeoffice doing their work stocked up with toys to take care of the children. “

Even if the long booming market had to wait for further development, the general rule was:” The child is saved last. ”So is the industry profiting from the crisis? According to associations and manufacturers, business with the game mood of the Germans is not that black and white.

This business is currently doing particularly well with puzzles. The Ravensburger Group, market leader in the field of puzzles, has already 2019 with 524 , 2 million euros made the highest turnover in its history and 21 million puzzles sold at home and abroad – but the company shares the current crisis with: “At the moment, the demand has risen again suddenly, similar to the high season before Christmas.”

Current sales figures of the past weeks are not published. From marketing studies one knows that puzzle fans want to relax and switch off from everyday life – this is all the more true given the current exit restrictions.

1000 – Parts Puzzle is the bestseller

Customers fall back on the tried and tested. Even in the corona crisis, the 1000 parts puzzle is the most sought-after Ravensburger product, according to company spokesman Heinrich Hüntelmann, a changed preference for motifs can hardly be determined. But there are also surprises – namely the monochrome black, silver or gold “Krypt” puzzles without any motif. The only clues are the shape of the puzzle pieces. Hüntelmann suspects: “Obviously, more people have time to take up this challenge, which otherwise only appeals to puzzle professionals.” But board games and children's and youth books are also in increasing demand.

But the company also says: “We are not a winner of the crisis. When demand increases, that's one thing. How we sell our items when most retailers are closed is different. The crisis will hurt Ravensburger. ”Only about 30 percent of the trade happens online, of which the group's own online shop, according to Hüntelmann, has almost no role to play paragraphs plays. The stationary trade is the main partner of the group, which is why Ravensburger is so hard hit that a large part of it has been closed for weeks.

Other retailers, which would still have opened, concentrated on systemically relevant articles. All that remains for the puzzle manufacturer to say is: “Ravensburger puzzle production and logistics are currently working under high pressure to meet the current high demand. However, this comes up against its limits because stricter hygiene measures apply and work can only be carried out in rectified shifts. ”Because of these persistent restrictions,“ overall negative effects on business development ”are expected – Ravensburger will not provide more detailed information on request.

The stationary trade is missing

This is also the view of DVSI managing director Ulrich Brobeil: “The stationary Specialty retailers have a 28 percent share of their toys sales. Now the shutdown is more or less eliminated. That is why the stationary toy trade will endeavor to sell existing goods in order to bridge liquidity bottlenecks rather than order new products. Of course, this has an impact on the manufacturers. ”

In addition, according to the industry expert, a not insignificant part of the range consists of low-priced take-away items, such as generic items at pocket money prices, which are less suitable for sale Online shops are suitable. Spontaneous purchase decisions, employee recommendations – all of this is now a thing of the past due to the closed shops.

Playmobil is expanding its online shop

“The point of emotion is missing if children are not standing in front of the shelf in the shop,” says Playmobil spokesman Björn Seeger: You simply cannot allow yourself to be drawn into a shop anymore . “The demand is great. It is problematic for us that the new products are not available in retail as usual, ”emphasizes Seeger. For example, the group anticipates “significant declines” in sales, and the production and logistics network is struggling with border controls.

But Playmobil adapts and has For example, the range in the online shop has been expanded. Special characters such as a nurse and a cashier can now be found there under the catchphrase “Charity”. According to Seeger, the proceeds will go to the Corona Emergency Aid Fund of the German Red Cross. Playmobil now also has a reusable nose and mouth mask. Visibility is the order of the day, in addition to securing production, the group wants to stay in touch with consumers.

In the crisis, contact with his two and a half year old son is great for Richard Eisenmenger Plus: “For me it is an opportunity to have a lot of quality time together, and that is immense compared to the few morning and evening hours during normal daycare and work days.” Eisenmenger, who works full-time as an author in Berlin, blogs “8bitpapa” about family life and says in pandemic times: “My most important lesson was not to see games as 'only for the child'. There are activities that everyone can enjoy. However, you have to get involved. Building something with Lego is also fun for adults, shooting balloons back and forth counts as a workout. ”

At the age of two and a half, his son is learning to occupy himself a little – and is increasingly immersed in their own game or hidden in a self-made cave. Eisenmenger reports a balance between “joint activities, work and relaxation” – which would not be so different without the pandemic. Just not as intense and without interruptions.