what-the-corona-crisis-does-to-influencers

Fans often see Yvonne Pferdrer in photos: covered by a bathrobe, with a cocktail in hand and a straw hat on her head. The 25 year old is one of the best known travel influencers in Germany. In networks like Instagram, she introduces her 1.2 million followers to the most beautiful vacation spots.

This is no different on one of her most recent photos. The horse is not just traveling. She is in her apartment, beach pictures on the TV create the atmosphere. “We were planning to travel to Albania with our van,” says Pferdrer. “Of course we postponed that indefinitely.”

The corona crisis also affects the influencer industry. Events are canceled, travel is forbidden, and some advertising partners lack the money for a new campaign. The German advertising industry anticipates a decrease in advertising money across all media of up to 40 percent in April. And the brand ambassadors should also feel this in the social networks. The US agency “Izea”, whose customers also include German groups such as Audi or Allianz, predicts a drop in prices per contribution of up to 25 percent.

Especially those influencers who were previously known as difficult partners would speculate against the increasing competition for orders the analysts. They also expect the losses to last longer.

Industry faced new records

The digital advertising industry saw a similar effect already during the financial crisis between 2008 and 2010. At that time, the prices per contribution in the networks fell by more than 40. A dilemma: Because there are more people than usual in the social networks because of the contact restrictions, the influencers could even increase their reach at the moment.

Actually, the industry already had new record sales this year happy. Several analysts recently estimated that the market with product placements in social networks in Germany should exceed the billion mark. Not only more companies use the stars on the net for their advertising messages. They are apparently also willing to pay more.

Up to 10.000 dollars for a post

Even a so-called nano-influencer with just one 5000 followers can now have between ten and 60 request dollars per contribution by promoting products. This is shown by a current evaluation by the US agency Hypeauditor for the German market.

How high the price is depends not only on the number of fans but also on the interaction rates. How many users click the Like button? How many comment on the posts? If these parameters are correct, the most successful influencers can reach tens of thousands. Who between 100. 000 and has one million followers, should be up to 10. 500 Earn dollars. For influencers with more than a million followers, Hypeauditor no longer calls a limit.

Travel has been postponed, flights canceled

Frauke Hameister also had to cancel planned trips, orders from tourism associations were postponed. Actually, the 24 year-old travel influencer from Leipzig wanted to fly to New Zealand and Argentina soon. She canceled the flights. “That's a shame at the moment because you were looking forward to the trip for a long time,” says Hameister.

She had already thought about state aid for the self-employed, but had not yet applied for it. “The work is still going well,” she says. She could still pay rent, health insurance and purchases. And yet: “I don't have to say that the whole thing is an economic disaster,” explains Hameister. The corona crisis would be hit harder by influencer colleagues with an office and their own employees.

Advertising partners are inventive

But not all advertising partners would have canceled their cooperation with her. Instead of standing in front of the camera for an outdoor brand in South America, a company has the 24 yearlings in Germany photographed. “Both sides were really satisfied with the result,” says Hameister. And wherever she otherwise advertises travel photos for memory cards, she now organizes competitions with her cooperation partner from home.

Stay in your own four walls? Some influencers don't seem to want to put up with this. Finally, the German influencer Johannes Haller had to put up with violent criticism. Despite the corona crisis, the 32 year old has been filming how he emigrated from Germany to Ibiza since mid-March. At the 14. March started: by car via Switzerland and France to the Spanish island.

Haller defends himself against accusations

In his videos, Haller reports, for example, how he still got a hotel room despite the shutdown in France, or shows himself shopping at a motorway service station. The uncertainty as to whether entry will work is like an adventure for Haller. At this point, the federal government had long since asked citizens to make personal restrictions in everyday life.

Haller defends himself against the allegations that he has economic obligations and has already bought a boat for his yacht company for which he took out an installment loan. He also had a lot of bureaucratic things to do on site. If the season begins in May and he is not yet at the start, Haller explains in a video, then he would lack important income.

With the nanny in the quarantine

In the USA, too, some influencers attract the anger of their followers. Internet celebrity Arielle Charnas shared with the public how she got a coronavirus test through a doctor friend. A positive result did not prevent the New Yorker from leaving her apartment.

A week later, she traveled to the Hamptons, a popular summer residence for wealthy New Yorkers. She also took her husband, two daughters and even the nanny with her. In her videos she plays with her children, dances in front of the mirror – and diligently links to the offers of her cooperation partners.

Behavior of the influencers could unite companies Bringing Image Damage

Charnas' behavior could now damage their image. Thousands of her 1.8 million followers have called for boycotting the brands the influencer is promoting. The mail order chain Nordstrom already responded via the short message service Twitter: “Our partnership ended in 2019.” No further cooperation is planned.

In the meantime, Charnas has apologized to her followers. “I built my career on letting people in every area of ​​my life,” she wrote in one post. She didn't want to hurt anyone. In addition, her doctor had approved her trip to the Hamptons. She would not have had a fever at this point, she only left seven days after the first symptoms appeared.

Yvonne Pferdrer now wants to concentrate more on her own shop and travel books – and from home. Everything is still going on normally. An app is also planned. She also owes that she can overcome such a crisis with her own upbringing, she says. “My parents always told me to build a second pillar.”