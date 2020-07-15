What Is Enlarged Prostate: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and Why Is Enlarged Prostate A Concern?

Introduction:

Enlarged Prostate is called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It occurs when the cells of the prostate gland begin to multiply. These additional cells cause your prostate gland to swell, which squeezes the urethra and limits the flow of urine. BPH is not the same as prostate cancer and doesn’t increase the risk of cancer. However, it can cause symptoms that can affect your quality of life. BPH is common in men older than 50 years.

Symptoms of an enlarged prostate?

Unable to control the urge to urinate

Difficulty in urination

Feeling a burning sensation when passing urine.

Dribbling of urine, especially after urinating

A sense of not emptying the bladder

Leaking of urine

More frequent urination and a strong and sudden desire to urinate, especially at night

Causes of an enlarged prostate:

First, let’s look at what modern medicine says about the causes of an enlarged prostate and compare this to how Grocare sees the problem from a more holistic viewpoint.

When urine flows from the bladder through the urethra in men, an enlarged, chestnut shaped gland that is part of the male reproductive system – the prostate – presses against the urethra, blocking the flow.

The prostate becomes enlarged when its cells gradually multiply, and then put extra pressure on the urethra – a chute through which both urine and semen flow to exit the body.

Why is enlarged prostate a concern?

When the urethra becomes ‘squashed’ by the prostate gland, it has to work harder and contract more vigorously to push the urine out of the bladder.

Because it is working so hard, the bladder muscle may become stronger, thicker, and more sensitive over time. It will think it needs to contract even when there is a tiny amount of urine in the bladder.

The truth is, though, that doctors don’t really know what causes an enlarged prostate. All they do is try to curb the symptoms, which could be attributed to how the cells communicate via their signaling pathways or the release of certain chemical hormones in the body such as estrogen.

Ayurvedic Treatment For Enlarged Prostate:

Grocare’s natural treatment, VINDIA®, GC®, and ACIDIM®, Together helps to minimize the enlargement of the prostate while reducing the symptoms associated with this health concern.

VINDIA® helps to strengthen and rejuvenate the prostate gland as well as stimulate the kidneys.

The next set of natural medicines, GC® and ACIDIM® work as powerful antioxidants to rid the body of impurities and balance the hormones. ACIDIM® helps to remove free radicals, helping to reverse the process of aging and to repair damage to the body created by a poor lifestyle.

Of course, these three medicines, VINDIA®, GC®, and ACIDIM® work best when someone makes a concerted effort to sleep well, eat well, and get regular, moderate exercise. Eating at regular intervals, and urinating when the need arises is important as well. We like to work with the body’s natural healing wisdom at Grocare, instead of against it, and we know that you will want to also.

