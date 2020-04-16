what-is-behind-the-protective-shield-process

2019 the number was still very small. Of the total 19. 400 corporate insolvencies in Germany were only 260, reports the credit agency Creditreform. But in times of the corona pandemic, this number will increase significantly. What are we talking about? From so-called protective shield procedures.

Even before the start of the corona crisis, the holiday airline Condor resorted to it in the autumn of last year because it was hit hard by the bankruptcy of the travel group Thomas Cook. In the meantime, the department store group Karstadt-Galeria-Kaufhof, the fashion group Esprit, the electric car maker e.GO and also the Bavarian medium-sized company Bosch Druck Solutions are relying on the protective shield process. Experts are convinced that other medium-sized companies will also follow.

A protective shield procedure is a preliminary insolvency procedure. 2012 the legislator has made it possible, in order to improve the viability of sustainable companies for sustainable companies. “After the comparison from the old bankruptcy code no longer played a role, corporate insolvency should no longer end with the liquidation of the company. It was and is important to preserve company values, ”says Creditreform.

The company must still have realistic opportunities

However, the requirements are strict. Above all, the company still has to be solvent. According to Creditreform, however, there could be an impending insolvency or overindebtedness. This must be confirmed by an expert. The company is free to choose the administrator in the protective shield procedure – in contrast to the insolvency procedure, in which the court appoints the administrator.

The management of the company or the executive board remain in office, are supported and supervised by the administrator. What is important, however, is that restructuring the company and thereby preserving as many jobs as possible must have realistic opportunities. The rescue and long-term security of the operation should be self-determined.

The procedure is scheduled for a maximum of three months. During this time, the employment agency pays the salary of the employees. Then a rehabilitation plan must be presented to the court, which shows that survival can be ensured if the business continues. If the court believes that the plan promises success, it will be implemented. If the court is not convinced, a normal bankruptcy procedure follows.

Creditors are left behind

Even then, of course, the company is saved not excluded. The proposed protective shield procedure gives the company extensive options – to the detriment of creditors. It is protected from enforcement and can, for example, suspend payments for unfavorable leasing contracts, rents or leases, thus strengthening liquidity.

According to legal experts, the procedure also makes it possible to cut staff without a social plan and without notice periods within three months. Agreed special payments could also be canceled. Conversely, creditors may not reclaim machines or vehicles that have not yet been fully paid for. Considerable concessions are therefore required from creditors.

Also interesting for medium-sized companies

Nevertheless, the protective shield procedure is not a guarantee for the rescue of a company. The Gravenbrucher Kreis, an association of leading insolvency administrators in Germany, sees the protective shield procedure as the right instrument, especially in the current crisis. He demands that the payment of the bankruptcy money be doubled to six months and that all old debts be frozen.

Lucas Flöther, spokesman for the district and currently administrator in the protective shield procedure from Condor, sees considerable advantages. “A protective shield procedure gives companies tools that otherwise only have insolvency administrators for good reason; from the perspective of creditors, these are often torture tools,” he told Airliners.

According to experts, protective shield procedures are not only interesting for large companies, but also for medium-sized companies. With the protective shield you can get through the corona crisis and adjust production in the long term to the changed circumstances.