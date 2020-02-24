what-is-allowed-on-the-plate-now?

When Marc threw the powder from the herbal pharmacy against the wall and desperately shouted “I can't do it anymore”, Anne Blumers realized: This is not how she will save her best friend. A few months earlier, the 37 year old had received a devastating diagnosis: black skin cancer, stage four. A hopeless case. But Marc was strong, he weighed 98 kilos at the time. Together they fought, changed the clinic five times, tried out a number of tinctures and cancer diets. With fatal consequences: Marc weighed 30 kilograms less within twelve weeks. “We felt left alone with the search,” recalls Blumers today. Her best friend died seven months after the diagnosis. When he died, he had lost half of his original weight. “Unfortunately there was no nutritionist at our side at the time,” says Blumers. They urgently needed professional advice. Because people who are in good nutritional status have been shown to have fewer complications.

“Every cancer patient should receive competent nutritional advice,” says Christine Reudelsterz. The graduate ecotrophologist runs a practice in Berlin. In order to be able to cope with the therapeutic exertion, the body had to be optimally supplied with nutrients, “and with everyone!”, Emphasizes the expert. Only a balanced, colorfully mixed diet can supply the necessary macromolecules, vitamins and minerals. The ten rules of the German Nutrition Society are decisive. Accordingly, the meals should in principle be rich in protein, fat and carbohydrates. The top priority is to prevent malnutrition. “We know that underserved patients have a poorer outcome,” says Reudelsterz. This is what doctors call the end result of cancer treatment.

Every kilo counts in the fight against cancer

If you still lose weight involuntarily, you can use high-calorie foods such as peanut butter , Counteract cream and high-proof milk products. But there are patients who have a hard time with it, especially if the cancer occurs in the digestive tract, such as in the stomach, intestine or esophagus. In such cases in particular, individual advice is advisable, which helps with gentle dietary changes to relieve symptoms, maintain muscle mass and keep those affected strong. If normal food is not enough, infusion solutions, energy drinks and food concentrates such as the so-called astronaut food are used.

Just do not lose weight, Anne Blumers and her best friend heard this again and again from the doctors. Nobody had explained to them why this was dangerous. They did not know that an undersupply of individual nutrients can creep in quickly, often at the time of diagnosis. That weight loss is often obscured by water retention. That you are considered malnourished if you lose five percent of your body weight. That in the end every fourth patient dies not from the tumor itself, but from the consequences of malnutrition. Because in the fight against cancer every kilo counts. Instead, Marc was the first to ban carbohydrates from the menu and switched to a ketogenic diet that consists of 80 fat. He hoped the tumor would shrink by avoiding sugar.

Beware of online diets and charlatans

“Cancer cannot be starved, it is a long way off widespread nonsense, ”says nutrition expert Reudelsterz. Glucose is an important source of energy. Our body needs it. The daily requirement of the brain and spinal cord is 120 grams. The keto diet dispenses with this source of energy. The idea goes back to the so-called Warburg effect, named after the biochemist Otto Warburg. He found that cancer cells feed almost exclusively on glucose. “His findings may apply to individual cells, but not to complex organisms with a sophisticated immune system,” says Reudelsterz.

Many diets promise healing. The internet is full of nutrition tips for people with cancer. But which foods protect and which harm? “There is actually a lot of uncertainty about this in everyday life,” says Stefanie Houwaart. She is a consultant in the house of cancer self-help in Bonn and knows the concerns of the patients. They often felt guilty and wondered whether they could have contributed to the disease through unhealthy eating. Many want to be active themselves and may trust dubious alternative practitioners who treat them with mung bean soups, turmeric capsules and expensive nutritional supplements. Houwaart warns and emphasizes that much of it is untested and mere charlatanism: “Patients who are insecure should ask for advice, it is part of comprehensive cancer therapy”. After all, they have to face new conditions before, during and after treatment. A breast cancer patient has different needs than a larynx surgeon who has to practice swallowing, for example. It is all the more important to get into good hands, especially since the job title “nutritionist” is not protected. Anyone looking for qualified specialists should contact professional associations. Health insurance companies also give tips – and contribute to the costs. Up to five consultation appointments will be reimbursed.

Competent consulting There is reliable information about cancer at the German Cancer Society (krebsgesellschaft.de), the Cancer Information Service Heidelberg (krebsinformationsdienst.de), the cancer information network from the German Cancer Aid (krebshilfe.de) and on the online portal gesundheitsinformation.de. Certified nutritionists The following professional associations help with the search: German Society for Nutrition ( dge.de), Association of Dieticians (vdd.de), Professional Association for Oecotrophology (vdoe.de), Association for Nutrition and Dietetics (vfed.de).

Patients can also contact the House of Cancer Self-Help contact (hausderkrebsselbsthilfe.de), phone: 0228 33 88 95 40. The umbrella organization arranges contacts with experts. Recipes for cancer patients offers the free app “HealthFood” from the Tumor Center Munich and the independent website was-essen-bei-krebs.de . If you want to support the project, you can do so with donations, more information at: was-essen-bei-krebs.de/spenden/

You could reach more people with digital media

But certified experts are rare in this country, the need is enormous. With about four million cancer patients, hardly more than 800 names are listed on the website of the professional association Oecotrophologie e.V. “A certificate of poverty for the German health care system,” says Anne Blumers, and wants more financial support from politicians. With digital solutions in particular, it is easy to provide information and reach more people. How? She has proven that. In order to facilitate access to well-founded information, Blumers founded the website was-essen-bei-krebs.de together with software engineer Sandra Neubauer. The two women partnered with the Comprehensive Cancer Center in Munich and renowned nutritionists. The online counseling service offers, for example, a self-test for malnutrition and valuable recipes.

As a next step, telemedia advice with experts is planned once a week in the future. Personal support is needed, especially for older patients who have secondary illnesses. In addition, a database on the interactions between food and cancer drugs is currently being set up. “Studies show that flaxseed, for example, severely impedes absorption in the intestine,” says Blumers.

Food also plays a social and emotional role

But besides In medical terms, nutrition also has an important social and emotional component. Anyone who gets cancer is constantly faced with the question: What else can I eat? “That can be very stressful,” says Stefanie Houwaart. It is all the more important not to lose the joy of eating. It can help to exchange ideas with those affected in self-help groups. “Nobody else can take this valuable perspective,” she says. But friends can also make their contribution by inviting cancer sufferers to brunch or cooking together.

Today, says Anne Blumers, she is glad that her friend Marc rebelled at the time. It was a relief to both of them. “After that, we tested burger restaurants in the neighborhood and enjoyed the time together.”