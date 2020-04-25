what-hiv-infected-people-need-to-know-in-the-corona-crisis

Gerold Felician Lang is an HIV expert, dermatologist and vice president of the Austrian AIDS Society.

Do the HI virus and the corona virus have similarities?

The only thing in common is that both have the genetic information not as a DNA double strand, but as an RNA single strand. Otherwise they have nothing to do with each other. This can be seen in the multiplication: HIV permanently incorporates its genetic material into the genetic material of our immune cells, so it is a retrovirus that remains permanently in our body.

Sars- CoV-2, however, is completely removed from the body by our immune system. HIV and Sars-CoV-2 use different enzymes for their multiplication and also different receptors to get into the cells. In HIV, there are CD4 receptors and a co-receptor on immune cells. When infected with the HI virus, the CD4 cell count and thus the functioning of our immune system decrease after a certain time.

With Sars-CoV-2, the viruses dock on the enzyme ACE -2 in the cell membrane, so use it as a receptor. ACE-2 is widespread in the body and especially in the respiratory tract, which is why it is the entry point for an infection.

What should you take with Covid – 19 against the fever?

In principle, fever is a useful defense measure against viral infections of the body, a lowering should therefore only take place with a high fever. Ibuprofen, ASA and diclofenac increase the amount of ACE-2, but there is no evidence that this leads to increased aggressiveness of the virus, which is why the warning about these substances has now been clearly withdrawn by the WHO. Alternatively, you can use the good antipyretic paracetamol, which ACE-2 does not increase.

Do people with HIV infection have an increased risk of a Covid – 19 – Disease?

There is no yes or No as an answer. You have to look closely at the individual patient. If someone is diagnosed with HIV early, i.e. as long as the immune system is still relatively strong and consequently the CD4 cell count is still high, treated early and therefore has a viral load below the detection limit, these patients have no increased risk of infection with Sars -CoV-2 compared to HIV negative people. If the victims are also rather young and without comorbidities, a difficult course is not to be expected.

HIV patients, on the other hand, who were diagnosed late and already have a poor immune status, have an increased risk. This also applies to patients whose HI virus load is not below the detection limit. Your immune system is fully concerned with taking care of the HI virus. If the immune system is exhausted, there is a risk of a significantly more severe course of Covid – 19.

How important is it that HIV positive people take their medication?

This is extremely important – so that the immune system does not have to take care of the HI virus in addition to Sars-CoV-2. All chronic infectious diseases can have a major impact on the immune system. If an HIV infection is treated inefficiently, there is a further virus infection, which can lead to a cytokine storm.

Cytokines are inflammatory messengers through which the immune cells communicate with each other. Due to the cytokine storm, certain immune cells, the T-lymphocytes, are overactivated and the body's own immune cells are destroyed. There is a very high fever and various other symptoms such as enlargement of the spleen and liver. The patients are seriously ill. Multi-organ failure occurs. Every second to third affected person dies of it.

Are there approaches to the therapy of this activation syndrome for severe courses of Covid- 19 – Diseases?

In order to interrupt the immunological cascade reaction, substances such as sarilumab and tocilizumab can be used. These are antibodies that are approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche, for example, has started a study in which 300 Covid- 19 – Patients are treated with tocilizumab on a trial basis.

Another potentially promising approach is the use of gimsilumab, another antibody that is currently still in clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. Gimsilumab reduces the release of inflammatory messengers and thus dampens excessive immune reactions. It is planned to conduct a phase 2 clinical trial in Covid – 19 -Patients with severe course.

Which behavioral measures do you recommend especially in the case of advanced HIV infection?

“Social Distancing” is essential. Anyone with a highly advanced HIV infection must literally isolate themselves. The recommendation is not to go to work, but to leave sick leave and not leave the apartment.

Should HIV patients currently go to the doctor at all?

That depends on each measures taken in the ordinations. A meeting with other patients or unprotected staff must be avoided for patient safety, otherwise the risk of infection would be too high. We can only carry out normal care in our practice thanks to our complex protective measures. Emergency care is currently only running in the clinic in order to have as few patients as possible on site.

If someone has a very stable HIV infection with no accompanying problems, there is no need to to go to an ambulance. Patients can report to the clinics to receive prescriptions by mail. The necessary routine examinations can be rescheduled later.