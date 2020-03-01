what-happens-if-it-doesn't-get-cold?

Winter fans can confidently check off the season. With the beginning of the meteorological spring on Sunday it is clear that this winter was the second warmest since the beginning of the records in the year 1881. Nationwide, the three months were 4.1 degrees on average, 3.9 degrees above the value of the internationally valid reference period from 1961 to 1990. So far, warmer was only the winter 2006 / 2007 with a plus of 4.4 degrees. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg and Berlin, winter 2019 / 2020 was the warmest since the start of the measurement, experts from the German Weather Service DWD say.

People will be able to cope with such a year without winter. But how does nature react to such a total failure? Are we tortured by myriads of stinging pests in summer? Or do the beeches imitate the extremely early blooming snowdrops and crocuses and sprout a few weeks earlier than usual?

“In many cases, unfortunately, the connections are not quite that simple,” explains Mathias Herbst, who heads the DWD's Center for Agricultural Meteorological Research in Braunschweig. For example, trees like beech need a crisp period of frost to stimulate their leaves to bud after a strong heat.

If there is no frost like this year without winter, the buds of the trees ignore late winter warming phases even if they repeatedly convey feelings of spring.

Only if then in spring As the days get longer, many plants react to the warmth. Then the vine buds open and the fruit trees begin to bloom. Because the warmth with climate change is on average much earlier than in the good old days, the vegetation is now around two weeks earlier than before.

But this exacerbates a problem, too which winemakers, fruit and vegetable farmers have been dealing with since time immemorial: if a late frost destroys the buds that are just opening or the fruit blossoms, the harvest later falls entirely or partially into the water. “Even in climate change there will always be such late frosts,” explains DWD researcher Mathias Herbst. And the more frequent and stronger the longer the nights are in which the air can cool down. Paradoxically, if the vegetation comes earlier, the risk that late frosts will nip the coming harvest in the bud.

Many people also suffer from the temperatures

The cold season doesn't leave its mark on us either: “In the winter months, significantly more people die than in other times,” explains Stefan Muthers from the Center for Medical Meteorological Research at the DWD in Freiburg im Breisgau. There are several reasons for that. One of them seems to be the flu wave, which kills several sick people each year, especially in January and February.

People with high blood pressure are also more likely to suffer a heart attack if they make an unusual effort because, for example, they shovel snow in winter. If the winter is mild, deaths such as traffic accidents on snow and ice-slick roads in the lowlands could become less frequent. In contrast, weather-sensitive people are unlikely to breathe a sigh of relief in a year without winter: “They usually suffer less from the cold, but more from the frequent changes in the weather,” explains DWD researcher Stefan Muthers.

“Cold episodes also let many insects and their eggs die,” explains Ruth Müller, who heads insect research at the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium. In a year without winter, many more insects survive than after a crisp cold.

However, this does not necessarily mean that hosts of crawling animals will destroy the harvest in the fields and in gardens, or that myriads of stinging mini monsters will treat us in the park or on the balcony. Mosquitoes multiply especially when the spring is warm and humid. Only then will the course be finally set for an insect infestation.

Suddenly there is the Asian tiger mosquito in Europe

The same applies to originally from the Tropical insects such as the Asian tiger mosquito, which 1990 first appeared in Italy. “In southern Europe, these newcomers have been able to get used to the winters there and are now also surviving the mild winters of recent years in Central Europe,” reports Ruth Müller. But that's bad news because these insects can transmit dangerous tropical diseases like dengue fever. “Such infections have now occurred in Italy,” explains the German researcher.

In the year 2000, the Asian tiger mosquito also appeared in Belgium, 2007 there were first finds in Germany, in the canton of Ticino these insects are now widespread. Ruth Müller therefore recommends that such breeding grounds be controlled to prevent the insects from spreading.