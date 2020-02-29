World
What happened at 0-3 at halftime in the Hertha cabin
What happened during the half-time break?
From a 0: 3 deficit at half-time to a 3: 3 draw – the question naturally arises: what was going on in the cabin during the break?
Hertha's coach Alexander Nouri explained at the press conference after the game: It was more important than his changes that the players had communicated with each other. In addition, goalkeeper Thomas Kraft, who had just joined Rune Jarstein, apparently once again made a juicy speech – and this obviously did not fail to have an effect.
He released an impulse during the break and appealed to the team directed. Great respect for that.
Herthas trainer Alexander Nouri (via dpa)
I am one of the oldest and most experienced players with us, and me just felt like I had to say something. Like we in the played the first half, we had to ask ourselves whether we want to be slaughtered further or finally as a team wake up.
Hertha's goalkeeper Thomas Kraft
This is how the Hertha fans in Düsseldorf reacted
In the second half the Capos withdrew from the guest block, from then on the support was organized independently by the fans. After the game, the team was then asked to talk in front of the block.
It was more important than the changes that the players communicated with each other to have.
Herthas trainer Alexander Nouri (via dpa)
There was a lot of talk recently that we are not a team. If we don't Team, we wouldn't have come back like that. None of us have each other given up.
Herthas Maximilian Mittelstädt (via dpa)
A voice from the captain
After the game, Captain Per Skjelbred finds the first words. “That was a very important point,” said the Norwegian. “The first half was a total fiasco. It's not that easy to score goals in the Bundesliga, ”he said at the streaming service“ Dazn ”. When asked about the troubled days in Berlin, he replied meaningfully: “Football is sometimes a lot of chaos.”
It remains at 3: 3
At the end it remains 3: 3, with which Hertha can of course live much better. The Fortuna, who led 3-0 at half, must be accused of just wanting to manage the game. This passivity brought the Berliners back into play.
Cunha hits the post
In the final minute, Cunha hits the post. Two minutes extra.
Ten more minutes
That doesn't have to be the end here. Both teams play for victory. Düsseldorf has woken up again, Hertha looks determined.
911 for Hertha – 3: 3
Suddenly it is 3: 3. After Piatek is brought down by goalkeeper Kastenmeier in the penalty area and thus takes a penalty, the Pole converts the penalty kick to 3: 3.
Twenty minutes remain
The Berliners press the equalizer. Düsseldorf let passivity take the game out of hand. The body language of Berliners is now correct again.
Only 2: 3
Just a minute later there is suddenly only 2: third Cunha completes a counterattack to 2: 3. Now it gets exciting again.
Hertha meets
After an hour it is only 1: 3. Darida had prevailed on the left wing, Piatek missed in front of the goal, but instead the ball jumps unhappily from Thommy in Düsseldorf into his own goal.
chants on Klinsmann
After an hour of play, the Düsseldorf fans start making malicious chants: ” Jürgen Klinsmann, you are the best man! “
Hertha looks a bit more stable
Hertha looks a bit more stable in the second half, but more Not. Düsseldorf manages the clear lead.
Second half started
The second half started in Düsseldorf. Hertha needs a little miracle to be able to take something countable with her. Otherwise it gets more and more uncomfortable for the Berliners. Mittelstädt and Wolf are new in the game for Lukebakio and Dilrosun.
Fortuna scores 3: 0
Almost with the break whistle, the Fortuna is achieved by Karaman 3 : 0th Left-back Torunarigha is completely wrong. So it goes into the half-time break.
Hertha struggles
It is far from good, but a little better than in the Start time. Hertha could use the connecting goal well before the break.
Piatek awards
Hertha's Polish striker Piatek awards after almost half an hour from a promising position. A play to Cunha would have been the better decision.
Hertha is now playing with
The great chances for the Berliners are missing, but they are playing now pretty much equal to.
Ten minutes without conceding a goal
Hertha has survived ten minutes at a time without conceding a clean sheet.
What will this be?
Last against Cologne (at 0: 5) it was only after 22 minutes 0: 2 from the perspective of Berliners. In Düsseldorf it was 0: 2 after ten minutes.