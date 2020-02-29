what-happened-at-0-3-at-halftime-in-the-hertha-cabin

What happened during the half-time break?

From a 0: 3 deficit at half-time to a 3: 3 draw – the question naturally arises: what was going on in the cabin during the break?

Hertha's coach Alexander Nouri explained at the press conference after the game: It was more important than his changes that the players had communicated with each other. In addition, goalkeeper Thomas Kraft, who had just joined Rune Jarstein, apparently once again made a juicy speech – and this obviously did not fail to have an effect.

