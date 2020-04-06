what-employees-need-to-know-about-short-time-working-now

What is short-time work allowance?

If a company comes to extremes economic hardship, the state can cover part of its labor costs. The aim is to avoid dismissals. During the financial crisis 2008 / 2009 Short-time working has proven to be a very effective tool: a sharp rise in unemployment has been avoided. Many companies were able to keep their employees and ramp up production after the crisis without having to look for new employees.

Who applies for short-time work ?

The employer will take care of that. He can apply for short-time work benefits online here. The employment agency then decides whether the requirements are met. If this is the case, the employer calculates the short-time work benefit, pays it out to the employees and submits an application for reimbursement to the employment agency. That has to happen within three months. As a rule, the sum should be transferred to the company at the latest after 15 .

Which requirements have to be right?

Retroactive to March 1st: Companies can use the state benefit if ten percent of the employees are affected by fewer orders or complete standstill. Before that it had to be a third. The absence from work must be based on economic reasons or unavoidable events. It must be temporary and unavoidable.

Does the boss alone decide on the measure?

No. The approval of the works council is necessary. If there is no such in the company, the employee must agree. Short-time work can also be restricted to individual departments – depending on where the failure is greatest.

Who can receive short-time work benefits?

Employees who are subject to social security contributions who have lost less than ten percent of their wages due to short-time work are entitled to this. Temporary workers have also recently been able to get the money. Self-employed and marginally employed persons with a monthly income of up to 450 not.

What applies to trainees?

If there is no alternative, a company can also pay trainees short-time allowance – but only after six weeks. Industry and craft are asking the government to change this rule. Otherwise, companies would see themselves forced to dismiss their trainees.

Can my boss force me to vacation first?

During the pandemic, the employment agency waived until the end of the year that you have to use up your entire vacation before short-time work is paid. The remaining leave from the previous year must usually be taken first.

How much can the working hours be reduced?

Whether the loss of work spans hours, days or weeks depends on the order situation and agreements within the company. In the case of “short-time work zero”, the absenteeism 100 is percent. Means: The work is completely stopped for a temporary period.

How much salary is left?

Employees are currently receiving 60 percent of the lost net remuneration. If they have children, it is 67 percent. For example, if you only have to work four days a week instead of the usual five days, you get 80 percent of the wages continues from his company. The employment agency compensates for the missing 20.

There are also collective bargaining and company agreements to increase short-time work benefits from the company side. For employees in system catering, for example, the money is increased to 90 percent of the net wage.

Depending on how the next few weeks will be, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) does not rule out a general increase in short-time work benefits. But he is still discussing this with employers and unions. Here you will find a table for calculating short-time work benefits.

What if the money is still not enough?

If the remaining income is no longer sufficient to cover the cost of living, basic security benefits (Hartz IV) can be applied for. As a rule, around 20 percent of income is not counted towards Hartz IV. Access to Hartz IV has recently been made legally easier: there will be no asset review until the end of June. Those affected do not have to touch their savings.

In addition, the cost of accommodation including heating and utilities will be borne. The corona crisis does not check whether the apartment is appropriate in size and price. That means: Nobody who submits an application for basic security in the next few months will have to move. Self-employed persons can also receive basic social security benefits if they are no longer receiving orders.

Can I earn something on the side?

From April 1, employees can earn money if they do something in a system-relevant area on the side. The regulation applies until the end of October and is intended to ensure that very important sectors such as healthcare, the products of medical devices and devices, pharmacies, freight transport, food retail and delivery services are supported. In this case, wages do not have to be offset against short-time work benefits. The limit is the previous net income.

Is there a maximum limit for short-time work benefits?

Short-time work benefit is an unemployment insurance benefit. Here the contribution ceiling is with an income of 6900 euro (East: 6450 euros) gross per month. If an employee is still above this amount despite the reduction in short-time working benefits, no short-time working benefits will be paid.

May I continue my education?

The time of short-time work can theoretically be used for your own qualification. Depending on the size of the company, the costs can be borne in part or in full by the Federal Employment Agency. Among other things, it is important that the employee is affected by the structural change or strives for further training in bottleneck occupations.

How long does short-time work apply?

The state pays short-time work benefits for up to one year. If there are exceptional circumstances on the entire labor market, the Ministry of Labor can extend the measure by another year.

Can an employee in the Time to be canceled?

In the best case, short-time work makes termination redundant. If employees are not needed in the long run, layoffs are not excluded.

Are there any consequences for the pension?

employees are still covered by pension insurance. However, the contributions are paid on the basis of the reduced earnings during short-time work. So not only the salary is reduced, but also the future pension.

Nothing changes in the other social insurance schemes. Health, nursing, accident and unemployment insurance remain in place. The only new regulation is that companies will be reimbursed for social contributions.