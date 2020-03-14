what-do-i-do-with-my-ticket-now?

The corona virus paralyzes public life. Museums are closed, theaters take a break, concerts are canceled. In Berlin this initially applies until 19. April. Then you have to look further.

I have a ticket, can I get the money back?

Information on returning and refunding tickets can be found on the Internet on the website of the organizers.

Many, especially small theaters ask their customers to refrain from paying out and to accept a voucher instead or to be rebooked for a later date. The musical organizer Stage, whose “Abba” musical is canceled in the Theater des Westens, even presents it on the Internet as the only solution. Tickets for the canceled events would remain valid and would be rebooked at a later date, it says.

Customers don't have to get involved, however, says Oliver Buttler from the Baden-Württemberg Consumer Center. “In the case of relocations, no alternative date has to be accepted, a contract only existed with regard to the first date,” the consumer advocate points out. “Refunds are always made in cash, vouchers do not have to be accepted,” Buttler emphasizes. Clauses in general terms and conditions, according to which customers will not get any money back in the event of force majeure, even though they receive no consideration, are ineffective, said Buttler.

Where can I return the ticket?

The organizer is responsible. This also applies if you have bought the ticket through an agent, such as Eventim.

“The organizer is obliged to pay back,” says Buttler. However, many organizers would shift back processing to the advance booking offices. “I would therefore recommend that you approach the point of sale first. In the second step, only to the organizer, ”Buttler recommends.

What about soccer ball games?

In the Bundesliga, the corona virus ensures a break from play until 2nd of April. The German Football League has given up on the idea of ​​playing ghost games without an audience.

Hertha BSC wants to inform about the reimbursement of ticket prices at the beginning of the week. Union Berlin has already declared that tickets will be refunded. Season ticket holders should also be compensated on a pro rata basis – i.e. based on how many games are canceled – said club spokesman Hannes Hahn the Tagesspiegel.

Alone in the stadium. The Bundesliga is taking a break. Photo: imago / WEREK

What about other sporting events?

Games of the Alba basketball team are suspended indefinitely, single tickets will be reimbursed, the club will soon be personally contacting season ticket holders.

The ice hockey season is already over ended prematurely. Single tickets that have become worthless will be replaced, how to deal with the holders of season tickets and what “consolation” you are offered is still being discussed.

What if the event takes place and I do not attend can?

It depends on why you are not participating. If you let your ticket expire out of fear of infection, you stay on the costs.

If you cannot participate because you are in quarantine, the cost question depends on whether you are really sick or not . In the first case, there is no substitute, says Oliver Buttler, that is no different than breaking your leg. Only those who have taken out ticket insurance can hope for compensation by presenting a certificate.

If, on the other hand, you are not infected and you could have gone to the concert without the quarantine, you can invoice your ticket and any additional costs to the state as part of a state liability claim. That also applies to possible additional costs for a hotel or the trip, says Buttler.

Many flights are canceled. The money for the ticket will be returned. Photo: dpa-tmn

Who helps with entry bans?

More and more countries are closing their borders for fear of the corona virus. Denmark, India, Kosovo, Poland, the Czech Republic and other countries no longer allow German travelers to enter the country, the same applies to the USA. Other countries such as Israel first send travelers from Germany into quarantine 14 for days.

The new travel rules cause chaos. This was the experience of a Tagesspiegel editor who wanted to fly to Texas for the world's largest digital festival, the South-by-Southwest Conference, on Friday. In order to find out what happens to his flight and hotel costs, he is on hold at the broker Fluege.de for up to half an hour and is not smarter afterwards.

You have no information from the Airlines. “We don't yet know how to deal with it ourselves,” says an employee on Thursday. Little will change in the next 24 hours. “This is a total disaster right now,” says another employee later.

Money back when the limits are closed?

Here is the legal situation where states clearly impose an entry freeze, says Theresa Kühne of the Flightright internet portal.

The airlines have to replace the ticket price, but they do not have to pay any further compensation. However, customers should not cancel on their own initiative, but wait until the airline officially clears the connection.

And what about the hotel?

Who in the United States, Poland or another country that is currently closing its borders for German citizens and has booked a hotel on its own, however, remains at a cost, warns Berlin travel lawyer Roosbeh Karimi. This also applies domestically if you wanted to attend an event that has been canceled. Things are different only if the hotel and event have been advertised and booked as a package (e.g. for musical tours).

Luck For rail travelers: If you don't want to drive now, you can return your ticket. Photo: dpa

What is , if the airline cancels itself?

Many flights are currently being canceled because aircraft would otherwise fly empty.

If flights are canceled, there is money for the ticket back. It is unclear whether customers are also entitled to compensation. In the opinion of the Federal Association of the German Aviation Industry, the epidemic is a case of force majeure, so airlines do not have to pay compensation. Consumer advocates see it differently. They accuse companies of wanting to pass on their business risks to customers. Ultimately, this question will be decided by the court.

However, some airlines are currently meeting their customers and offer flexible rebooking options in view of the epidemic. This applies, for example, to the Lufthansa Group, Emirates and KLM.

What does the train do?

Train travelers can exchange tickets for a travel voucher free of charge. This also applies to saver and super saver tickets. This is possible for all trips up to 30. April. The exchange begins this Monday and runs through the railway points of sale and the customer service channels.

If you want, you can also postpone your trip. For super-saver and saver price tickets, the train is canceled, this offer is valid until 30. June this year. You can find more information here.