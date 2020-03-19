what-do-curfews-really-bring-for-the-population?

In the Chinese province of Hubei, curfews were imposed almost simultaneously with the school closings and assembly bans . Whole regions were cordoned off, people had to stay in their homes, food was delivered. With similar measures, northern Italy, where the number of seriously ill people has long exceeded the capacity limit of hospitals, is trying to stop the exponential increase in infections.

Although people are still allowed to go shopping there, but no store is allowed to open except supermarkets and grocery stores. The question of whether this is effective or whether it is effective enough to justify such a drastic measure encroaching on individual rights cannot be answered clearly – neither with Yes with No.

This is because there is hardly any hard evidence for it, meaning meaningful studies or information that goes beyond model calculations. There are historical reports . This includes evaluations of information about outbreaks that go back as far as the “Spanish flu” of 1918, but also the very fresh experiences from the current Covid- 19 – Pandemic.

The influenza pandemic of 1918 not 1: 1 comparable to today's Covid – 19 pandemic. But it is the most similar global viral threat and knowledge about it can help. In 15 from 17 examined US Cities decided decision-makers at that time for assembly bans, school, church and dance hall closures, six took measures against crowds of people in public transport, eleven even restricted private funerals.

In Wuhan, South Korea and Italy managed to push the transmission rate down

Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch and colleagues described the effectiveness of these measures in a study in the journal “PNAS” 2007, writes that the “early implementation” of these measures was associated with “lower death rates” , but “none some of the measures alone ” had a significant effect on the course of the pandemic.

The conclusion, or rather the hypothesis formulated by the researchers from experience, is that only the rapid implementation of several, if not all, of the measures available to limit the social contacts of humans can adequately spread the virus slow down.

The experiences from Wuhan, South Korea and Italy suggest that there is something in this hypothesis . There, the closure of entire regions, night-time barriers for everyone with the exception of important personal or work reasons, closure of schools, bars, restaurants and practically all public places managed to push the transmission rate so far that on average one infected person can infect at most one other person. Only then does the exponential spread of the virus stop.

We do not have the luxury of waiting to see which of these measures have the main share in this effect and which one could possibly be left out. Because we don't know. In this respect, the precautionary principle applies.

What would be the consequences of a curfew?

Calling a curfew would have a huge signal effect on the population. In view of Berlin's night owls, who simply gather at the Späti due to a lack of bars and clubs, or unprofitable concert operators such as in Cardiff, the arrangement of a nightclub would be a clear signal to everyone to finally take this pandemic seriously and act responsibly towards risk groups.

But that it happens that people actually react sensibly after a curfew, such as in China and Italy, and do not protest that is not guaranteed. Decision-makers take a high risk , especially in democratic, free societies, to use this means.

The epidemiologists discussed in a “Pandemic Response Scenario” Tara O'Toole and Thomas Inglesby from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore 2001 with experts and also politicians whether “forced isolation and quarantine is a good idea”.

If infection experts consider isolation measures to be necessary and recommend them, he would “certainly trust this assessment”, says Jerome Hauer, former director of emergency management in New York City in the manuscript, published in the journal “Public Health Reports”, quotes: “But the question is, can we enforce this and to what extent? How much You want to use violence to keep people in their homes. ”

Epidemologist Krause: “People are ready for a lot if you convince them of the need.”

You have to find out “how to volunteer Isolation and quarantine can be achieved so that people can see that you are doing it for everyone's safety, ”said Michael Osterholm, now director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota. The then head of the HHS, the US Department of Health, Margaret Hamburger “would of course primarily do the right thing from a public health perspective”. But she was “ just as concerned about the political context ” and the “national perspective”.

“We, as a nation, would not be able to declare and enforce quarantine at multiple locations in the country,” said Hamburger. One has to think about how to contain and control the disease sensibly, as practicably as possible and with limited resources.

How and Whatever those responsible, politicians, medical officers, health authorities decide now and in the next week – this is anything but an easy task , says epidemiologist Gérard Krause from the Braunschweig Helmholtz Center for Infection Research . “I don't envy decision-makers about their jobs.” But one thing has to be made clear. “ People are ready for a lot if you convince them of the need .”