what-consequences-the-power-struggle-of-the-associations-has-for-the-national-basketball-team

If you have just arrived in Vienna by train, it is nonsense to buy a train ticket to Vienna. If you have already brought all four figures to the end in “Man don't annoy you”, then it is nonsense to roll the dice again. And if you are already qualified for a European Championship, then it is nonsense to still participate in the qualification round.

You might think. But at the world basketball association Fiba, things are obviously different. Because in the qualification round for the European Championship next year there are also four national teams that are already set for the tournament. The four organizers, which include Germany, Italy, Georgia and the Czech Republic. The four preliminary round groups will be divided among these four countries, one of which will host their games in September 2021 in Cologne. The final round will then take place in Berlin.

National basketball coach Henrik Rödl is critical of the qualification mode

The teams of the four host nations simply ignore the qualification However, it was obviously not an option for Fiba to do so – although of course there are big questions about distortion of competition. Finally, Italy, Georgia, the Czech Republic and Germany compete in the regular qualification groups and meet opponents who still have to earn the ticket for the European Championship. The games against the already qualified host nations are still included in the rating.

National coach Rödl also has problems with this. On Friday evening (20 o'clock / Magentasport) he and his team in Vechta start with a home game against France in the qualification with a test game character , It would have been more sensible to “bring the already qualified nations into a separate group,” Rödl said in an interview with the basketball magazine “BIG” recently.

The qualification mode raises many questions anyway. The game is played in eight groups of four, of which the first three teams qualify – or the top two plus the host team. Why play an elaborate qualification when almost all teams make the jump anyway?

A power struggle fuses basketball

Sporty answers to such questions there are hardly any, but political ones. A power struggle has been going on for a long time between the world association Fiba and the club association ECA, which is behind the top European competition, the Euroleague. They both want more presence besides the business of the national leagues.

Fiba has therefore played their qualifiers in (international) windows during the season since 2017, the Euroleague has continued to increase the scope of its competition and thereby created a 18 er league, the game operation with 34 match days running parallel to the national leagues.

Requested man: The 23 – year-old Andreas Obst (right) is already one of the more experienced players in the German squad for the first … Photo: Swen Pförtner / dpa

Both plans collide again and again. The Euroleague refuses to adjust its dates and release players unless the North American professional league NBA is involved in a solution. Their players are also missing from the qualification rounds. Conversely, Fiba does not want to give in small. So she just pulls out the bloated qualification mode for the European Championship.

So national coach Rödl and his team are waiting for six qualifying games in which there is not much to be won. “It's about continuing to work on our identity and testing some young players,” he says. In any case, the focus is on a completely different qualification tournament, namely the one for the Olympic Games in June. For the upcoming games against France and Great Britain (Monday, 21 o'clock) he has nominated a very young squad with five potential debutants , The opponents will be happy.