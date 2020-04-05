what-challenges-professional-athletes-are-looking-for

In domestic quarantine you can get bored quickly – if you are not looking for a job. While there are athletes who draw attention to themselves with negative headlines, there are others who deal creatively with their time in their own four walls. Still others encourage people to participate with so-called “challenges” on social networks. We have collected some examples.

Ironman World Champion Jan Frodeno will do an Ironman at home next Saturday – a “Tri @ home”. He is currently in Spain where there is a curfew. With his action he also wants to encourage people. After swimming 3.8 kilometers in the nine-meter pool with counter-current system, he 180 will ride the bike on the roller for 2 kilometers and finally run a marathon on the treadmill.

Other athletes should be able to join in via an online platform. “We want to create a shared experience and combine it with a charitable cause. We want to help, ”emphasized Frodeno.

Frodeno wants to donate the proceeds of his“ Tri @ home ”to aid campaigns in Germany and in his adopted country, Spain. The greater part was destined for Girona, said the 38 year old three-time Ironman champion in an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung “,” Because there is a great need here, the football stadium is being prepared as an emergency room. “

Did Frodeno learn the idea? Anyway, James Campbell has already finished his marathon attempt – in his garden, which is just over six meters long. The British javelin thrower collected with this unusual action on his 32. Birthday donations for the British health service NHS. More than 23.000 Euro for the fight against Covid – 19 came together.

Campbell, who is at home in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, had announced on Monday on Twitter that he would run a marathon in his small garden, if his post online 10 000 times shared. The Scotsman kept his promise on Wednesday. Until then, his contribution had more than 23. 000 Retweets.

Campbell ran on his terrace and the little one for about five hours Lawn back and forth while he was cheered on by neighbors and spectators in the live stream. The former English soccer world champion Sir Geoff Hurst watched online.

“The response knocked me out and I can't thank you enough,” Campbell later wrote on Twitter. “I can't believe how much money was raised. (…) Please continue to donate to the NHS. ”Campbell's garden marathon can also be viewed afterwards. The stream was published by the 32 year old on Youtube.

Long jump world champion Malaika Mihambo takes a completely different path. She not only does something monetarily for others, but also invites elementary school students to a daily practice session on YouTube in her living room. “These are uncertain times. For us athletes, but also for everyone, ”said the 26 year old from Oftersheim told the online portal“ athletics .de “.

The German sportswoman of the year has a particular eye on the children, who are currently unable to go to school or training in their sports club. In the livestream, the environmental science student conveys small competitions and knowledge. Mihambo ran a sports club at the Theodor Heuss School in Oftersheim once a week before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even if the parents try to do that to keep general insecurity away from them – children have fine antennas and still feel something. If I can make my small contribution to giving your everyday life some structure, to inspire you to do sports, then I would like to do that, ”said Mihambo. The “Herzsprung” project is running in the Starkmacher association.

And then of course there are the soccer players who – what else – in their own four Magic walls with their feet. Toni Kroos keeps his followers on social media happy with daily challenges.

He posts small videos with an exercise in soccer. He is raffling off winnings among those who do the exercise and post a video of it on Instagram. The world champion of 2014 and multiple Champions League winner from Real Madrid also publish the best videos on his account.

At Jerome Boateng the motto is toilet paper instead of the Champions League: The former international takes the mandatory break in European football too Humor. On Instagram, the 31 year-old center-back from FC Bayern posted a video in which he played a role instead of a football Toilet paper juggles. The hygiene product has become a symbol of hamster purchases in the corona virus crisis in Germany – it is sold out in several supermarkets.

“I should be listening to the Champions League anthem these days,” Boateng wrote, referring to the suspended second-leg second leg in the premier class against Bayern Chelsea FC. “Instead, I juggle toilet paper. Okay, challenge accepted. ”

He also“ nominated ”his team-mate David Alaba, international Leroy Sané, his half-brother Kevin-Prince Boateng, Danny Williams and his former teammate Arturo Vidal and James Rodriguez. Born in Karlsruhe, FC Paphos' Williams responded immediately and posted a similar video. (with dpa)