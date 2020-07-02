What Causes Colitis and What Is The Treatment For Colitis In Ayurveda?

What is Colitis?

Colitis refers to inflammation of the inner lining of the colon. There are numerous causes of colitis including infection, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are two types of IBD), ischemic colitis, allergic reactions, and microscopic colitis.

Sadly, the number of Colitis and Crohn’s and cases is constantly rising – likely due to the lack of exercise, poor diet, a lifestyle, and the high levels of stress which so many people face every day.

Types Of Colitis:

Ulcerative Colitis Infective Colitis Crohn’s Disease

In both these types of Colitis, other organs of the body may also be compromised.

What Causes Colitis:

Colitis can be caused by infections, loss of blood supply, or chronic diseases. Allergic reactions can also cause colitis. Chronic causes of colitis include inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Loss of blood supply to the colon can be due to atherosclerosis, blood clot, or blood vessel disease. A number of different infections can cause colitis. Bacteria that can cause colitis include Campylobacter, Salmonella, Shigella, Clostridium difficile, Escherichia coli, Yersinia, Chlamydia, Neisseria, and tuberculosis.

Symptoms Of Colitis:

Blood in the stool

Rectal bleeding

Diarrhea

Abdominal cramps

Dehydration

Pain in the gut, stomach, or side of the abdomen

Rectal pain

Weight loss

Fever

Urge to go to the bathroom

Treatment For Colitis In Ayurveda:

Grocare provides one of the best ayurvedic treatment for colitis – xembran®, stomium® & acidim® which have collectively helped thousands of people heal colitis without any side effects.

Acidim® maintains optimum pH levels of the intestinal walls to create an unfavorable environment for infection. You can think of this medication like a loud mother-in-law making your unwelcome guests so uncomfortable that they end up leaving on their own. then, stomium® attacks the sub-clinical bacterial infection which causes our intestines to be weak and worn out. If our intestinal walls are constantly stressed from this “stealth” infection, we cannot recover from Colitis. then, xembran® acts as an herbal bacteriostatic healer. Xembran’s bactericidal action works along with the body’s defense mechanism (the immune system) to eliminate the harmful bacteria.

These three completely natural, non-side-effect forming, non-invasive, and easy-to-take medications begin the healing process. The intestinal tract is restored to it a natural, healthy state. The gut flora becomes balanced, and by reducing the inflammation of the colon, you can then say “goodbye” to Colitis!

