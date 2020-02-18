what-an-ass!

“Do not die my donkey, do not die!” This is what is said in Turkish and means that you are waiting for something that should happen but cannot happen.

The skilled workers immigration law is intended to facilitate the immigration of qualified workers from third countries. The law enters into force on March 1st. How much easier has the immigration of skilled workers become?

It has been improved from the level “impossible” to “very, very, very difficult!” To “difficult possible”. 25. 000 Specialists are to be lured into the country. Greetings from Utopia!

Nevertheless, an army of mediators towards Turkey has become active. First, the professional qualifications and diplomas must be checked for equality. Are they compliant with German degrees? Rather not! If they were compliant, the candidate only needs to be able to speak German. Actually, he / she can stay at home straight away.

Right now I see a report on German paint shop about a paint shop that has been commissioned by 400. 000 Euro has to whiz because four workers are missing. I could immediately convey the missing powers. Each of them has seven to ten years of paint shop under their belt and everyone is top in their profession. Shortcoming: They neither speak German nor do they have a professional qualification.

If these four would somehow come to Germany – without money and without knowledge of German – they would be guaranteed to be hired. One day of work and the boss knew immediately: these are the right ones! The company could accept the 400000 euro order immediately. The employer would register the four for a German course – outside of working hours, of course. You don't need any knowledge of German to start the job. With hand signals they would surely understand each other. After all, the handles are identical to those found anywhere in the world. Problem solved. The next one please!

It won't be anything like that! Germany is guaranteed to lose the race for a shortage of workers. Now that the law has changed from “impossible” to “very difficult to do”, one thinks that the workforce will come to Germany in droves. Nothing!

I think in three or four years the law will be reformulated. In the meantime, Germany will lack even more workers and the country will have a hard time delivering “Made in Germany”: “Don't die my donkey, don't die!”