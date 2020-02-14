what-a-speed-limit-on-highways-would-bring-for-the-climate

The faster you go, the higher the petrol consumption – and the more CO2 is blown into the air. How big the saving effect of a speed limit is, there is no clarity. A speed limit on highways is of little use for the climate, some say. From a climate protection perspective, it does a lot, say the others. What is true?

STARTING POSITION: It is not true that a limit does not work. How big the effect is, however, cannot be clearly stated.

FACTS: The transport sector was in the year 2018 The third largest cause of greenhouse gas emissions in Germany: Almost 164 millions of tons of greenhouse gases went on his account, according to the Federal Environment Agency. 88 percent of it was CO2. How much of it could be saved by a speed limit on motorways?

The following applies: Lower speed equals lower air resistance equals lower consumption. So you put that back the same distance with less fuel – which reduces CO2 emissions. The fact that it takes longer for the same route has no impact on the emissions and thus on the climate.

DATA LOCATION: The data situation for the concrete savings is in Germany, however, manageable. A comprehensive, but outdated analysis by the Federal Environment Agency from the year 1999 comes to around three million tons of CO2 savings per year Speed ​​limit of 120 kilometers per hour.

For the same speed, the Öko-Institut calculated on behalf of Agora Verkehrswende, who campaigns for more climate-friendly transport, a potential saving of 2 to 3.5 million tons of CO2 per year 2018. However, speed 130 is discussed in Germany. One or two million tons of savings would therefore be possible. This corresponds to a share of 0.6 to 1 percent of the current emissions of the transport sector, explains the director of Agora Verkehrswende, Christian Hochfeld.

The result is also comparable largest German automobile club, the ADAC. In its statement on the speed limit in January, it calculated for the car fleet of the year 2019 based on data from the manual for emission factors ( HBEFA) a CO2 saving potential of up to two million tons per year.

ARGUMENTS: That's not a lot when you look at the total emissions, critics of the limit say. 2018 it was good in Germany 858 million tons of CO2. Two million tons of savings would therefore be only 0.2 percent of the total output. On the other hand, the introduction of a speed limit is simple and inexpensive – compared to more complex, more expensive measures that would have a comparatively large savings potential.

SIDE EFFECT: Agora Verkehrswende director Hochfeld expects another effect in addition to the direct one, which, however, cannot be estimated: With a speed limit, the cars would probably not be as big for the German market in the long term and built so powerful.

The Federal Statistical Office indicates that the increased engine output of the vehicle fleet between 2010 and 2017 led to a calculated increase in CO2 emissions of eight million tons. “We assume that the indirect effect of a speed limit due to lighter, less powerful vehicles could be greater than the direct effect,” said Hochfeld. In contrast, the ADAC makes a comparison of the motorization of vehicle fleets in neighboring countries: In Switzerland, for example, the proportion of high-performance vehicles is higher than in Germany – despite the speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour. (dpa)