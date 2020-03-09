Web Application Firewall Software Market 2020 with a CAGR of +19% growth by the end of 2028, with Key Manufacturers- Akamai Technologies, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva, Inc., Fortinet, Inc.

Web Application Firewall Software Market studies can be network or host based and is typically deployed through a proxy and placed in front of one or more web applications. In real or near real time, the web application firewall monitors traffic before it reaches the web application, analyzing all requests using a rule base to filter traffic or potentially dangerous traffic patterns. Web application firewalls are a common security control used by businesses to protect Web applications from zero-day exploits, impersonation, and known vulnerabilities and attackers.

Web Application Firewall Software Market is evolving growth with $+1,425 million with a forecast period of 2020 to 2028 with +19 % CAGR market growth.

This comprehensive Web Application Firewall Software Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand for the enterprise management, especially in developing nations such as India, China and Japan.

Leading Players of Global Web Application Firewall Software Market:

Akamai Technologies, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Applicure Technologies Ltd., Qualys, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Radware Ltd, and others. These players have expanded their market presence by adopting various business strategies such as acquisition, geographical expansion, product development, strategic alliance, and collaboration

Web Application Firewall Software Market Segmentation:

-Types:

Cloud

On-premise

-Applications:

Aerospace and Defense

BFSI

Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Web Application Firewall Software Market Report Covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Chapters in the report:

Chapter 1: definition and segment of Web Application Firewall Software,

Chapter 2: is executive summary of Web Application Firewall Software Market,

Chapter 3: to explain the industry chain of Web Application Firewall Software,

Chapter 4: to show info and data comparison of Web Application Firewall Software Players,

Chapter 5: to show comparison of types,

Chapter 6: to show comparison of applications,

Chapter 7: to show comparison of regions and countries (or sub-regions),

Chapter 8: to show competition and trade situation of Web Application Firewall Software Market,

Chapter 9: to forecast Web Application Firewall Software market in the next years,

Chapter 10: to show investment of Web Application Firewall Software Market,

