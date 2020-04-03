Wearable Devices in Sports Market Key Research Analysis On Various Companies Like Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Under Armor Inc., Fitbit Inc., Apple Inc

Market Characterization

The overall Wearable Devices in Sports market is characterized on the basis of different analysis-:

The Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 31.22 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 102.2 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 15.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Wearable Devices in Sports market players

Details of few key market players are given here-

Details of few key market players are given here- Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Under Armor Inc., Fitbit Inc., Apple Inc., Garmin Ltd., Zepp US Inc., Catapult Sports Pty Ltd, StretchSense Ltd., Misfit Inc., Alphabet Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Sony Corporation, Jawbone Inc., Lifesense Group, Guangdong BBK Electronics Co., ltd., Xiomi Technology Co., Ltd. and others.

Set of Chapter covered in this report

Market Dynamics Analysis

Market Drivers:

Disposable income is rising.

High rise in infrastructure developments in mobile industry.

Its portability and convenience due to smaller size is driving this market.

Big players have entered into this market.

Market Restraints:

Data privacy is a major concern.

High cost manufacturing.

Smaller size leads to reliability issues.

Segmentation Analysis

The total Wearable Devices in Sports market is further divided by company, by country, by manufacturer and by application/type for the competitive landscape examination.

Product Segmentation

Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), Device type (Pedometers, Activity Monitors, Smart Fabrics, Sports & Running Computers, Fitness & Heart Rate Monitors, Others (Cycling Computers, Pursuit Monitors))

Geographical Analysis

Regional and country-level analysis of the Wearable Devices in Sports market has been performed

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

