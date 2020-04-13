wear-your-masks!-every-mask-is-better-than-no-mask!

Until a few days ago, the website of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) read that the protective effect of face masks against the corona virus has not been scientifically proven.

Such a general statement cannot be correct, because there are very different types of mouth-nose protection and the protective effect of a mask depends on its technical characteristics, so none constant value.

In addition, not only the layperson wonders why medical personnel must wear protective masks if their effectiveness has not been proven.

The Robert Koch Institute has modified its recommendation since April 1st. In the rather dull jargon of the RKI it now says: “Through mouth-nose protection (MNS) or, in the current shortage, a textile barrier in the sense of an MNS (a so-called makeshift mask), droplets that e.g. intercepted when speaking, coughing or sneezing. The current mask recommendation of the RKI can be found here.

The risk of infecting another person can be reduced (external protection). “And further:” It can be assumed that that makeshift masks can reduce the risk of infecting others. ”

The state of knowledge insufficient on the effectiveness of protective masks

The statement ends with the indication that there is insufficient evidence that an MNS or a makeshift mask is the wearer of a corona virus -Infection protect, a “self-protection” is therefore “not guaranteed”. Such clues are not helpful and only increase the uncertainty among the population.

In fact, the level of knowledge about the effectiveness of protective masks is insufficient. The investigations carried out so far have been limited to the measurement of physical parameters such as the permeability of a mask type for particles of a certain size. Other studies only investigate self-protection by wearing a mask.

Seldom has the protective effect been investigated in “real dangerous situations”, such as in a hospital. There are no studies that reflect the current epidemic situation due to a highly infectious agent.

Based on their technical design features, mouth-nose masks can be assigned to three categories. So-called particle-filtering respiratory masks are semi-rigid or rigid hollow bodies made of synthetic material that lie close to the skin of the face. They are available with and without an exhalation valve. Filters of the certification classes FFP2 and FFP3 filter up to 94 or 99 Percentage of the virus particles from the ambient air.

Despite an optimal fit, these high-quality masks can also be worn after long periods of time – due to sweating and muscle movements – the mask slips and allows air to pass through. For this reason, FFP masks are changed after two hours in the intensive care sector – provided there are sufficient masks.

Cotton blend has a protective effect of 73 percent

A mouth and nose protection made from a thin fleece, usually as Described OP mask – a classic feature of hospital TV series – has a relatively low filtering effect for viruses when inhaling and exhaling. Due to an inaccurate fit to the shape of the face, air can also flow behind the mask when inhaled.

Accordingly, it flows out again when exhaling. If the fleece consists of several layers, the protective effect is higher, i.e. more particles are filtered out, especially if they are enclosed in water droplets.

The level of protection against viruses depends not only on the quality of the mask, but also on the number of particles in the air and other factors, such as the strength of the draft from. A study from the year 2013 showed that at best 90 Percent of the viruses present in the breathing air are filtered out.

[Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen in Folge der Coronavirus-Pandemie finden Siehier in unserem Newsblog. Über die Entwicklungen speziell in Berlin halten wir Siean dieser Stelle auf dem Laufenden.]

The effectiveness of self-made masks (“makeshift masks” in the terminology of the Robert Koch Institute) depends on the characteristics of the material, such as the texture and pore size of the mesh. Fabrics used for vacuum cleaner bags achieve an average protective effect of 86 percent, cotton blend fabric of 73 percent.

The protective effect can be increased by making relatively small changes: high fitting accuracy of the mask , a wide contact area with the skin by sewing in flexible metal strips at the edges, enlarging the covered face area, even pull at the four corners diagonally up and down.

“Each Mask is better than no mask “

The turning point of the Robert Koch Institute regarding the protective effect of masks seems to be due to increasing public pressure. For weeks, experts have been recommending that people consistently protect themselves with masks. Walter Popp, the Vice President of the German Society for Health Hygiene, says clearly: “Every mask is better than no mask.”

Infection epidemiologist Alexander Kekulé from the University Hospital in Halle even holds one Mask requirement for “absolutely sensible”. The National Pandemic Plan, in which the Robert Koch Institute played a leading role, also assumes that mouth-nose protection “in principle means both better protection for third parties (if the person wearing the mask is infected himself) can also be reached for the person wearing it. “

[Eine Anleitung zum Basteln einer Schutzmaske finden Sie hier; eine andere Anleitung zum Nähen finden Sie hier.]

It is obvious that doctors and nursing staff when caring for Sars-CoV-2 infected patients must be absolutely certain that they are protected from infection by a mask. So only FFP-2 and FFP-3 masks come into question.

The situation is completely different if masks are to be worn to reduce the likelihood of transmission of the corona virus at the population level. The protective effect of surgical or makeshift masks that can be measured in a single experiment is less important in this case.

Self-sewn masks have an average protective effect of 85 percent, but if all people wear such a mask, the transmission probability of the virus at the population level drops significantly. This is due to the fact that people infected with Sars-CoV-2 are infectious two and a half days before the first symptoms appear. Even after this point in time, a substantial proportion of those infected remain infectious, even if they do not feel sick at all.

In the current situation, there is a high probability that among several people the meet in a room or in public transport, at least one person is infectious. The risk of virus transmission would decrease to zero if everyone wore a mask. It is irrelevant whether the effect was achieved through “third-party protection” or “self-protection”.

Despite everything: it is difficult to enforce a mask in this country

It is no coincidence that in the four countries in which Covid – 19 has been brought almost completely or largely under control (China, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore), wearing a protective mask in public spaces as well as at work has long been an important part of the strategy to prevent the virus from spreading prevent. Accordingly, George Gao, director of the Chinese Disease Control Center, warns in the science magazine that the “big mistake in the US and Europe” is that “people don't wear masks”.

Even if one assumes a certain self-interest in the statement of the Chinese chief epidemiologist (China is the world's largest producer of protective masks), it is clear from today's perspective that the consistent wearing of high-quality protective masks was an essential component in controlling the epidemic.

In Germany, a duty to wear – even simple textile masks – can hardly be implemented at the moment because there was a failure to procure enough masks at an early stage. If sufficient masks were available, the contact block could possibly be loosened earlier and a way out of the lockdown could open up.

The author is a doctor and professor of microbiology, infection epidemiology and tropical medicine and researches and teaches at the Charité Institute for Microbiology and Infection Immunology.

