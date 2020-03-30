“we-will-see-an-increase-in-case-mortality-in-germany”

In the daily NDR podcast, Charité chief virologist Christian Drosten praises the German reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. They reacted early and in the first cases that occurred in Munich, the virus was prevented from spreading further. In Baden-Württemberg and on the Lower Rhine, too, tests were carried out quickly and mild cases were able to be demonstrated.

“We are perhaps the country that does the best diagnostics,” says Drosten in the podcast. Despite all complaints about too slow diagnostics, Germany is in a very good position compared to other countries. Extensive testing has many consequences. The average age of people suffering from Covid 19 in Germany with 48 years is much lower than, for example, in Italy, where it has meanwhile reached 81 years.

Case mortality has already increased to 0.8

This is also due to the fact that in Italy many older patients were infected in hospitals and nursing homes, says Drosten. Germany has so far been spared from this, also because many young, healthy people in Germany who were infected during a skiing holiday, for example, were initially infected. However, transmission is increasingly being seen in Germany, for example in nursing homes.

“We will now inevitably see an increase in the reported case mortality in Germany,” says Drosten. Case mortality has already increased from 0.2 to 0.4 to around 0.8.

Hospitals like the Charité are currently waiting for the rush. Many beds are cleared, which also means massive financial losses. “Highly specialized teams are waiting for it to start,” says Drosten. At the same time, everyone would hope it doesn't start. “This is a very difficult situation”.

In response to the question of what can come, a look abroad, such as Spain or Italy, is enough. The situation in the USA would show what happens if measures are taken just a few weeks late, Drosten says.

Drosten: The number of tests can no longer be increased

Demands, for example by Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), for more tests Drosten is skeptical, although he is basically of the same opinion. “I don't think we can realistically significantly increase our current testing capacity,” he says. Half a million tests per week were already being carried out in Germany. This number could no longer be increased significantly due to industrial bottlenecks.

It's not just about increasing the tests, but also about testing the right ones, according to Drosten. This is one of the measures that should be taken in the period after the contact bans.

Measures until 20. April “absolutely correct”

Drosten emphasizes the importance of having a uniform date until which the measures are observed and their effects can be examined. The advance of Chancellor's Office Helge Braun in the Tagesspiegel interview, the measures by 20. To keep April going, says Drosten “absolutely right”.

The company is currently still in an “exercise phase” and a “reflection phase”. Science needs time to run through possible scenarios after easing the measures. It is about making broad measures more specific and thereby ensuring more freedom of movement, and also about targeted diagnostics.

“Politics make decisions, not science”

Drosten emphasizes that science only generates data and tries to explain it. “Politics make decisions, not science,” said Drosten. “No serious scientist wants to make political decisions.” This is the task of democratically elected politicians. He also refers to the opinion of the national ethics council on this issue.

The fact that the image of the decision-making scientist is reproduced in the media is very problematic. If he saw caricatures of virologists and himself as a cartoon character in the media, he would feel sick and very angry about it.

Wearing a mask as a “polite gesture”

A study of the first German coronavirus cases at Webasto, a Munich-based automotive supplier, would have shown interesting results, said Drosten. For example, it was possible to prove that the virus was transmitted in the canteen. Both people sat back to back, one would have asked the other about the salt shaker.

The study shows that it is still very important to keep your distance. In the podcast, Drosten also advocates wearing masks as a “polite gesture”. It is a good idea to sew masks yourself or to buy self-made masks online, according to Drosten.

“No matter what is with me, you are protected from me”, that is the statement of wearing a mask. Drosten himself had seen in the supermarket that many eyed him skeptically. Social acceptance still had to be expanded.