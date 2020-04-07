FC Bayern and Thomas Müller extend their cooperation. As the German soccer record champion announced on Tuesday, the club and offensive players agreed on an early contract extension until 30. June 2023. The old contract of the 30 year old was dated until the summer 2021. “I am pleased that Thomas Müller has extended his contract by a further two years until 30. 6. 2023”, said CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge according to the announcement .

Müller switched to FC Bayern at the age of ten in summer 2000. The world champion of 2014 won eight championship titles with the Munich team, five times the DFB Cup and became 2013 Champions League winner.

“Both sides signed with an absolutely good feeling. I am sure that if the ball rolls again, we will continue to be very successful. That spurs me on, ”said Müller. “For me it was number one priority to extend at Bayern – and the club saw it the same way.” (Dpa)