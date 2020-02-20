“we-stick-together.-it-is-the-most-powerful-remedy-for-hate-“

Steinmeier calls for cohesion

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has the citizens in Germany after the presumably right-wing motivated attack by Hanau for mutual consideration and called for cohesion. “Today is the hour when we have to show: We stand together as a society, we do not allow ourselves to be intimidated, we do not diverge,” he said on Thursday evening at a funeral service in Hanau.

Steinmeier called the attack, in which a 43 – year-old shot nine people with foreign roots and then killed his mother and himself, a “terrorist act”. “Because that means terror: spreading terror through violence and death, making people afraid to drive us apart.” The Federal President, who was accompanied by his wife Elke Büdenbender, emphasized: “We stand together, we stick together, we want to living together. And we show it again and again. That is the strongest remedy for hatred. “

” What happened here in Hanau tonight makes us stunned, it makes us sad , and it makes us angry, ”said Steinmeier. Nothing could relieve the relatives of the pain of lost loved ones. “Nothing can explain this senseless act, and nothing will be able to undo it.” (Dpa)