“We stick together. It is the most powerful remedy for hate “
Steinmeier calls for cohesion
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has the citizens in Germany after the presumably right-wing motivated attack by Hanau for mutual consideration and called for cohesion. “Today is the hour when we have to show: We stand together as a society, we do not allow ourselves to be intimidated, we do not diverge,” he said on Thursday evening at a funeral service in Hanau.
Steinmeier called the attack, in which a 43 – year-old shot nine people with foreign roots and then killed his mother and himself, a “terrorist act”. “Because that means terror: spreading terror through violence and death, making people afraid to drive us apart.” The Federal President, who was accompanied by his wife Elke Büdenbender, emphasized: “We stand together, we stick together, we want to living together. And we show it again and again. That is the strongest remedy for hatred. “
” What happened here in Hanau tonight makes us stunned, it makes us sad , and it makes us angry, ”said Steinmeier. Nothing could relieve the relatives of the pain of lost loved ones. “Nothing can explain this senseless act, and nothing will be able to undo it.” (Dpa)
Actually, Suleiman Ahmad wanted to go to the “Midnight” himself on Wednesday evening. Smoke a shisha, then go to the game library next door to play billiards. The 33 – Year-old says he doesn't know why he decided against it and went straight to the billiards. “Maybe it was coincidence, maybe it was God.”
Colorful mixed collection at Hermannplatz in Berlin Neukölln
Our colleague Nina Breher on Hermannplatz in Berlin Neukölln on site and reports: The participants are mixed . Left parties and groups had called for the funeral march. Among other things, you can see anti-Kurdish and Kurdish flags and posters of the “Stand up against racism” initiative. But there are not only left-wing groups on site: Many – including older people – from civil society are here. Some posters are self-designed. “Racism Kills” stands on one.
As well on Hermannplatz in Berlin Neukölln people have become one vigil gathered. From there, they walk down the sun avenue together. The police speak of 1500 to 2000 participants, so significantly more than expected.
Some people have formed a circle at the Brandenburg Gate and hold on to your hands. Our colleague Claudia Seiring reports that they are standing next to each other in silence.
At the Brandenburg Gate meanwhile, according to our colleague Claudia Seiring, there is a constant coming and going. Around a thousand people have estimated that our colleague gathered there on Thursday evening. Grief and bewilderment can be felt. Representatives of Amnesty International and the Evangelical Church, among others, are also on site. Among other things, SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil called for the meeting.
Large crowd on the market place in Hanau
Our colleague Sebastian Leber reports from Hanau that the market place is so crowded that people are still there Assemble in the far corners behind a fire engine with no view of the stages. There they try to get some of the speeches on stage.
Silent commemoration at the Brandenburg Gate
According to our colleague Claudia Seiring, people gather at the Brandenburg Gate On the hands. Many young people are on site. A poster says: “Hanau – Höcke's words are followed by deeds”. A protester shouts “Nazis out!” Then there is silence again.
Federal President Steinmeier calls for cohesion in Hanau
“We stand together, we stick together, we want to live together and we show it again and again. That is the strongest remedy for hatred.”
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Hesse's Prime Minister speaks at the vigil in Hanau.
This is a day of horror. It is a day of horror. And something happened that is actually incredible.
Volker Bouffier
Also on Herrmannplatz people commemorate the victims
The funeral march for the victims of the right-wing extremist attack in #Hanau begins: The #Hermannplatz in Berlin fills up. “Stop the arsonists” is written on a banner. I am on site for the @Tagesspiegel.
Bulgarian citizen among victims
One of the nine victims of the Hanau attack is one Bulgarian citizen. The Bulgarian authorities announced on Thursday.
Memorial to the victims at the Brandenburg Gate
Berlinale starts with minute of silence
The 70. Berlinale will end with a minute of silence for the Victims of Hanau begin. The Berlinale announced. “Our sympathy goes to the victims and their families,” says an averaging. “The Berlinale stands for tolerance, respect and hospitality.” The festival opposes violence and racism.
The 70. Berlinale is the first under the new double leadership Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek. To begin with, the victims of the Hanau attack are to be commemorated.
Several thousand people come to the vigil in Hanau
Our colleague Sebastian Leber is on site in Hanau and reports that at least half an hour before the rally 1500 people have gathered. Accordingly, people are pouring into the market place of the Hessian city from all access routes. According to our colleague, the crowd is “colorfully mixed”. A stage was set up in front of the Brothers Grimm Monument. Federal President Steinmeier is also supposed to speak there.
Except for the mother of the assassin, all victims of Hanau have a migrant background. Most of them have Turkish roots, but apparently a Bosnian and a woman from Poland have also been killed. After the attack, Turkey accused Germany and other European countries of not being able to crack down on dealing with xenophobia and Islamophobia hard enough.
Daily mirror | Susanne Güsten
Steinmeier in Hanau
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has arrived in Hanau. Together with his wife Elke Büdenbender, he wants to commemorate the victims of the attack there.
Gauland sees no political goal of the attack
The AfD parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland showed up skeptical whether it was an act of terrorism . “It is usually only terror if some political goal is to be achieved, so to speak,” said Gauland. “With a completely mentally confused, I see no political goal , so I'm careful with the term terror. And we don't want to talk about left and right here. This is a crime. “(Dpa)