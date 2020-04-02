“we-should-start-again-in-may”

Employer President Ingo Kramer praises the crisis policy in this country and is optimistic about the economic prospects after the coronavirus pandemic. “In May we should be able to start again gradually if the course of the infection allows this as expected,” said Kramer of the Tagesspiegel. “Next year it should go up strongly again, provided the lockdown does not take too long now.”

According to the president of the Federal Association of Employers' Associations (BDA), short-time working can be “until Essentially leave summer behind us “. Then there was “the chance that we could quickly follow up on the phase we had before the virus”.

“The government is doing well”

The crisis policy of the federal and state governments is “basically good and necessary”. Policy coordination with employers and unions also works well. “We can do that in Germany, and this time it helps us to deal with the crisis. In the past, it was not the yellow of the egg that the grand coalition did, but now it works surprisingly well in the crisis,” said Kramer the daily mirror.

“The state should shoulder a hell of a lot”

It is possible to determine whether further state aid is required not currently foreseen. “My advice for the coming weeks: gain experience and then decide what else you can or must do to help companies and employees.” Basically, “we shouldn't now offload everything to the state, which is shouldering a hell of a lot”. However, Kramer sees a need to catch up with the terms of the loans secured by the federally owned KfW. A “longer term with a halved repayment rate” is important.

“Reduction of debt takes ten years”

To finance the public debt mountain, which in this year, Kramer said, “it won't be done in two years, it will take a decade”. He finally defended the refusal of many employers to increase short-time work benefits by 60 percent of net income, as the unions have repeatedly demanded.

“But a company cannot increase if it has no income at all,” said Kramer in an interview with Tagesspiegel. “Maintaining a job is the most important goal of short-time work.”