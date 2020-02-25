World
“We scored the goals at the right time”
The game report
At the end of a very successful evening from a Union point of view, here is the game report for the 2-1 victory in Frankfurt. Tomorrow we continue with the review and other voices. Until then, we wish you a good night.
It's a nice feeling to have finally met again. I hope they also credit me with the second goal, but I think Not.
Union striker Sebastian Andersson on “Dazn”
In the end we had some luck, but about 90 Minutes was a deserved victory. We scored the goals at the right time and were defensive better than against Leverkusen. This is an important threesome for us, which gives us air on the relegation places.
Unions Marius Bülter at “Dazn”
Kevin Trapp dissatisfied
Eintracht's keeper on “Dazn”: “If you play the way we played some of it today , it is difficult against every opponent. We only woke up after the 0-2. “
Timothy Chandler on the game
The defender on the microphone of “Dazn “:” Union didn't have to do much. We didn't manage to act properly. The goals were obviously too easy. We did well and had our chances, but it wasn't enough. “
Closing!
Union wins 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt and moves past the hosts in the table to tenth place , Union wins two guest appearances in a row in the Bundesliga for the first time.
Kroos checks Trapp again
… with a robust long-range shot. Trapp clears to the corner again.
Union keeps Frankfurt away from the gate
And the seconds pass little by little. Two minutes to play.
90 Minutes immediately at
The injury time begins right away – there are five minutes on top. The game is now extremely exciting.
And now almost the 2: 2
Frankfurt awards within seconds several good options on balancing. Abraham fails with volley, Pacienca with head. Gikiewicz throws himself resolutely on the ball from a few meters after the third conclusion.
Almost 1: 3
Grischa Prömel has the decision on his feet, Kevin Trapp but just scratches his deflected shot from the angle.
Again Silva
This time by head. The conclusion clearly goes past the gate, but Frankfurt is now pushing more.
About ten minutes to play
Is it enough for Union to win away? Frankfurt now has a different body language.
The connection!
At the end of an almost failed attack Andre Silva comes from four meters on the ball and pushes it past Gikiewicz into the goal. The shot was slightly deflected.
Chandler with all anger
Frankfurt's Timothy Chandler moves out 16 meters from the edge of the box – and shoots clearly next to the goal of Union.
What else comes from Eintracht?
Frankfurt could have used the connection goal well. Union is now deep and massive in its own half again.
Big chance for Frankfurt
In return Goncalo Pacienca shows up for Gikiewicz who makes the great chance of a direct connection through foot defense a niece. Strong hold.
2: 0 for Union!
Increase the iron: Union puts Marcus Ingvartsen in position who brings the ball flat in front of the goal. Trapp lets him clap, Evan N'Dicka pushes the ball pressed by Andersson into his own goal.
Forward for defenders
Andre Silva replaced at Frankfurt in the 66. Minute Erik Durm.