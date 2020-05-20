Salar Ossi 2015 arrives in Germany. Without ever having spoken a word of German, he reached a country that was completely foreign to him. Today he studies business informatics at the TH Brandenburg and writes his master's thesis. In autumn he will start with a Berlin IT consultancy.

But was his path really as easy as the temporary happy ending suggests? Salar Ossi laughs in the video chat and says: “Not at all, but the university and my fellow students helped me a lot. And at some point we no longer felt like refugees. ”

With this interim assessment, the 33 – year-olds by no means alone. A joint study by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the German Center for University and Science Research (DZHW) shows that more and more refugees are successfully entering the German university system.

The Federal Republic has received around 1.6 million asylum applications from refugees since 2015, estimated to include around 170 000 young people with a first university degree. And at least around 32 000 Refugees are now regularly enrolled at a university.

Very theoretical studies in Syria

Syrian students are now the third largest group of foreign students at German universities after visiting students from China and India. According to figures from the Federal Statistical Office, there are now 13 000 Syrians registered.

One of them is Salar Ossi. The Syrian Kurd is about to complete his business informatics studies at the TH Brandenburg. “In my master's thesis, I write about the potential of digitization in corporate accounting using the example of automated data acquisition,” he says. When Ossi looks back, he has to pause briefly. “It is the first time that I really got anywhere.”

With 18 Salar Ossi begins studying business administration in Damascus. When he started his studies, the civil war was still a long way off. He studies for five years during the Syrian standard period of study and specializes in accounting. “In Syria there were often more than 300 students in a lecture hall, and the degree was also very good heavy on theory, ”he says.

Flee or live in war?

“Internet and technology were hardly used there, but education was free like in Germany.” After graduation he works he doesn't plan a master at first. But then everything turns out differently.

“The war exploded more and more,” says Ossi. Every Syrian had exactly two options: flee or live in war. “I wanted to have a normal life,” he says. “In the end, everyone wants the best for themselves, right?” He first made his way to the Kurdistan Region in Iraq, where he worked as an accountant. “But I didn't have enough rights there because I didn't have the necessary documents,” he says.

So he decides to end 2014 to flee to Europe – to start his future there, as he says. “Many had a dream of Europe, many were looking for a good life there,” says Salar Ossi.

Balkan route. Hundreds of refugees from Syria, Iraq and Africa run in September 2015 near Budapest via a motorway in. .. Photo: Boris Roessler / dpa

He describes the way there as a nightmare. He reports on corrupt smugglers, long footpaths in the middle of winter and a two-month odyssey through Europe. He comes to Greece via Turkey and Bavaria via the Balkan route. He crosses seven countries on foot or by car until he arrives in Bavaria in January 2015. “I could not say what the goal was, but of course Germany was a dream because of the good economy,” he says.

Three months passed before he finally reached Potsdam and another six until he gets his residence permit. He immediately takes German courses and tries to have his Syrian certificates and certificates recognized. “I was looking for a suitable way to do something useful,” he says. He achieved the B1 language certificate in the same year. Then he meets a woman who recommends studying at the Brandenburg University of Technology.

Fresh start at TH Brandenburg

Salar Ossi informs himself about possible courses and starts 2016 at the TH with a language – and preparatory course. He passes the C1 exam and completes German courses for economists to learn the technical language. “There was no business informatics in Syria, but I wanted to put my theoretical experience into practice,” he says. In the year 2017 he has all the documents and is admitted to study, on his first week he can still do well remember.

“I was completely excited and afraid to speak,” he says. “The subjects and language were brand new, the first semester was very difficult.” The German university system is a big challenge for him. Presentations or group work with other students are completely new experiences for him.

The Brandenburg University of Technology, where Salar Ossi studied. Photo: TH Brandenburg

“Even the German chores were difficult,” he says. In some modules he had the opportunity to write taxes in English. “But I wrote everything in German, always in German.”

The initial difficulties and fears quickly subsided: “The people were very nice and helped us, we were very well received “, he says. In his course of study there was another refugee besides him, a few more in the entire TH. But after a few semesters, he simply no longer saw himself as a refugee, but only as a student. And so he writes one homework after another, passes exams and gives presentations.

Salar Ossi's best memories are the various excursions and activities with his fellow students or afternoons in the cafeteria. In August 2019 he took the last course at the university and moved to a company in Berlin for the master's thesis. It is located at the Europa Center in Charlottenburg and advises customers on IT issues. “We were allowed to choose the topic and then apply to companies in the region,” says Ossi. He applies to ten companies and receives three confirmations in four interviews. Since then, his everyday life has revolved around digitalization in corporate accounting.

Closing gaps in your CV – and going on vacation

Works every week he spent three days on his master's thesis and two days on projects. His working days go from 8 a.m. to 17. The company provides him with sources to work on the question of his work. Ossi still has time to hand in the work until mid-July. He is currently working in the home office because of the corona crisis. “I will be able to meet the deadline,” he says. “I have to 70 Pages registered, I'm currently on 45 Pages. “

His time in the company is also a kind of training. After delivery, he will firmly join the company. “I want to work in the technical area as a SAP consultant,” he says.

For his future, he hopes for time for his family and regular vacations. “I wish for an orderly life, and I would also like to fill in the gaps in my CV.” Specifically, he would like to improve his English skills and make up for the driver's license. His family – that's his wife and four-year-old son. “The daycare centers are closed due to Corona, so he has to stay at home,” reports Ossi. “But my wife helps me and together we can do it.”

“I often have contact with my family in Syria and she is very proud of us,” he says. By this he means himself and his brother, who is five years younger. He started a bachelor's degree at the University of Applied Sciences in Potsdam and is studying civil engineering. “And he's also our neighbor, we help each other,” says Salar Ossi.

When asked if he would like to return to Syria one day, he replies with mixed feelings: “Yes , that would of course be very nice, because it is my home, my family is there. But only if there is security there, and unfortunately that will be very difficult. ”But he still wants to visit his country. Perhaps on the vacation he desires so much for his new life.