“we-need-an-economic-and-transformation-package”

The Mannheim economist Tom Krebs calls for an “economic stimulus package that goes beyond acute crisis management”. The money should flow primarily into investments in health, digital, renewable energy and transport. Cancer is a professor of macroeconomics and economic policy. From September 2019 to January 2020 he was the first visiting professor at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Berlin. Owner Olaf Scholz welcomed him as a “renowned scientist and creative lateral thinker.”

Mr. Krebs, how do you rate the measures taken by the federal government? ?

The Federal Government has responded to the economic policy challenge with an appropriate package of immediate measures. Short-time work allowances for employees have already been expanded, a KfW aid program to protect companies from short-term liquidity shortages has been announced, and a solidarity fund for self-employed and micro-entrepreneurs is being launched.

That's enough?

These are all important first measures, because they offer financial security for employees (short-time work allowance), companies (KfW program) and self-employed persons such as taxi drivers, shopkeepers and freelance artists (solidarity fund).

How big should direct transfers or grants be?

The short-time allowance is currently 60 percent or 67 Percentage (with children) of the net wages for the lost working hours. I could well imagine a replacement rate of 80 percent, possibly staggered according to income. That would give people even more security. The conditions still have to be determined for the solidarity fund. There are likely to be many cases here that do not make ends meet even with 80 percent of their earnings .

And then?

In these cases, it will be important that grants from the basic security for working people or other help are available unbureaucratically and without an asset check. The KfW aid programs are loans or guarantees on favorable terms.

Tom Krebs is Professor of Macroeconomics and Economic Policy at the University of Mannheim. Photo: promo

What do you think of helicopter money, maybe 1000 for everyone ?

I take a critical view of this because it is not a precise instrument. When it comes to hedging individual risks, a higher short-time allowance and higher subsidies for the self-employed would be more targeted. If the economy is to be stimulated in order to overcome the upcoming economic crisis as quickly as possible, then I do not consider undifferentiated stimulation of social consumption (catering, concerts, travel, etc.) to be the right means.

At some point we will need it again – hopefully soon.

This economic crisis is different from previous economic crises because it was triggered by a health crisis. Until the end of the corona pandemic, economic policy measures to stabilize aggregate demand must meet the additional condition that they do not further increase the spread of the virus.

Then what do you suggest?

The economic policy response to the corona crisis can be divided into two phases. In the first phase, it is important to protect people and companies against risks and thus cushion the economic consequences of the corona crisis. The measures discussed belong to this safety net. State protection against risks is a top priority in an economic crisis and can significantly reduce the economic costs of such crises. The Federal Government reacted quickly and appropriately to this phase 1.

And phase two?

In a second phase, the federal government must use its economic policy decisions to help the economy and society recover as quickly as possible and – ideally – even emerge stronger from the crisis. So we need an economic stimulus and transformation package.

Allegedly, the federal government, the federal states and social security funds are currently short 200 billion euros in reserves. What is the quantitative limit for aid measures?

I think the number is misleading. On the one hand, the 200 contains billions of euros that are no longer available. For example, the 55 billion euros of federal reserves are included, but are already fully planned are.

Then the scope of fiscal policy shrinks.

No. Items like the KfW program are not included in the 200 billion euros because this is a guarantee acts. First of all 93 additional billion euros were made available, but Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has already said that here Demand can be replenished – in principle, unlimited guarantees are possible.

There is no upper limit?

There is no relevant limit for the federal government, because it has also been decided that the federal government should implement the constitutional exception to the debt brake for natural disasters and exceptional emergencies will take up. That is supposed to be decided on Monday at the cabinet meeting, with the final say of course in Parliament – a majority in the Bundestag is necessary here.

Then can the government do what it wants?

In this exceptional situation, the federal government has the option of new borrowing, and a possible limit is only set by the amount at which the financial markets are willing to lend money to the federal government. But that's a lot at the moment, on very favorable terms. This is partly because the current federal budget position is very solid and therefore the sustainability of German finances is not questioned by the financial markets.

The finance minister probably means that with the “Bazooka”.

In a sense yes. But that doesn't mean that the money should now be spent aimlessly. But on the contrary. We should ask ourselves what measures we need so that the economy and society can get out of the crisis as quickly and hopefully as strengthened. The costs of the individual measures, which should all be economically sensible and precise, are then added up and the federal budget or the supplementary budget is drawn up accordingly.

Can deadweight effects in the giant programs be avoided?

I see no danger of deadweight effects for the KfW program. With short-time work benefits, there could be deadweight effects in that the companies would not have fired the workers concerned and sent them on paid extra vacation even without short-time work benefits. I think the risk is very low. The problem may arise for the Solidarity Fund that not all recipients of the grants are actually entitled to coverage. But that's not our biggest problem right now. First of all, everything must be done so that the grants arrive as quickly as possible where they are needed.

Do we still need government stimuli for the demand side?

Yes, we will need them. The impending severe economic downturn will soon require an economic stimulus package that goes beyond acute crisis management. This stimulus package should meet two conditions. First, it should not promote social consumption in an undifferentiated way, because it must not undermine health policy efforts to curb the spread of the virus. Secondly, it should not only boost overall economic demand, but also advance the socio-ecological transformation of society. Because the climate crisis and the problems of social inequality have not simply disappeared. The stimulus package must also be a transformation package.

So higher investments in digitization and decarbonization?

First, public investment in health, digital, renewable energy and transport needs to be increased and the role of public companies has to be strengthened. Secondly, the promotion of private investment in the digital and renewable energy sectors must be expanded. Thirdly, state funding for continuing vocational training should be expanded so that these economically difficult times can increasingly be used for investments in future human capital.

As developed Will the inflation rate change if huge sums of money are brought out all over the world?

That can can only be predicted with great uncertainty, as we can only predict the course of the virus spread with great uncertainty. The economic impact of the Corona crisis can be understood as three “shocks”. The drastic drop in working hours and the disruption of global supply chains are two negative supply shocks that are causing inflation to rise. The rise in uncertainty is a negative demand shock that is dampening inflation. Added to this is economic policy: the measures that have already been adopted to safeguard the economy (protective shield) and the economic package that has yet to be put together. These economic policy measures boost demand and will cause inflation to rise.

How much?

There is currently no reliable study that could quantify the net effect on inflation. My personal opinion is that inflation is the least problem we will have in the foreseeable future.

How deep do we slide into the recession?

The Kiel Economic Institute IfW has carried out calculations that reflect the current state of knowledge well. The study predicts 2020 a slump between 4.5 (V scenario) and nine percent (U scenario) Corona lockdown ahead, but then a very quick recovery in 2021. It could get worse if there was no economic recovery at the end of the year 2020.