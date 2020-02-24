A Sahara sandstorm has the Canary Islands under control. After the air traffic was significantly impaired at the weekend and all airports of the islands belonging to Spain were temporarily closed, classes were canceled on Monday for all students.

The planned carnival celebrations in Gran Canaria have been canceled. On Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and in the north of Tenerife, the yellow alert level continued due to strong winds. “We haven't seen anything like this in 40 years,” said Canary Islands President Ángel Víctor Torres on Spanish television.

The airports of the islands have now started operating again, but there are still impairments, said the airport operator Aena on Twitter. Passengers were asked to contact their airlines for more information.

During the weekend there were gusts of wind exceeding