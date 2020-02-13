“we-have-to-prepare-for-a-pandemic”

The virologist Christian Drosten considers it possible that the outbreak of the new corona virus cannot be contained and becomes a pandemic. He said that on Wednesday evening at a joint lecture by the Charité and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the Berlin Natural History Museum.

Actually, the topic of the long-planned event was how well the world is prepared for a pandemic. In the subtitle the event was called “Ebola and Beyond”. Now, however, the focus was on the new type of corona virus, which has kept the world in suspense for weeks and which has been called Sars-CoV-2 since this week because of its similarity to the Sars pathogen .

First, Drosten spoke about the Sars virus, which he 2003 had discovered. This virus was also more difficult to contain than has been described many times. But the most important lesson from the outbreak of that time was to learn from it how an epidemic would behave – and then apply this knowledge to the current outbreak.

“The chance Containing the outbreak in China is getting smaller every day “

For this – other scientists have been emphasizing this for weeks – you need more information , “At the moment, it is almost impossible to make sense of the data that comes from China,” said Drosten, who heads the Institute of Virology at the Charité.

Therefore one has to be very careful with interpretations. He does not want to speculate – but he can give the facts. What followed was perhaps the best summary of the state of research that can currently be obtained.

Probably the most pressing question is how the outbreak continues developed. The pathogen has already been detected on several continents. There were also transfers outside of Asia, for example in Germany. “We are approaching the definition of a pandemic,” said Drosten. “We have to be prepared for this.” The WHO defines a pandemic as the worldwide spread of a new disease.

It is difficult to predict, but among experts the opinion prevails that the outbreak will not be contained . There is still a small remaining chance that the outbreak in China can be limited and transmission chains outside the country could also be broken. “But this probability is getting smaller every day.”

Even infected people without symptoms can most likely be contagious

Michael Mina, epidemiologist at Harvard University, agrees with this in an interview with Tagesspiegel. “As soon as this virus enters India, Bangladesh or another high-density region , it will hardly be possible to stop the transmission “Most likely this is already happening, but is still largely undiscovered at the moment.

Most of the proven transmissions within a country are still known in Germany. Go to this country 14 the 16 currently known infections due to the case of a Chinese employee of the Bavarian automotive supplier Webasto, who infected several people during a business trip, who in turn became colleagues and family members infected.

First it was said the woman had no symptoms when she infected the others. It later became known that she still had mild symptoms, such as mild fever and back pain. Nevertheless, many researchers assume that people without symptoms can probably also be contagious.

The virus apparently multiplies effectively in the throat



One reason why the virus is apparently quite easy to transmit could be that it can multiply very effectively in the throat, said Drosten. The Sars coronavirus affected only the deep airways, which made it difficult to spread.

“ A virus that jumps from lung to lung has a long way from person to person Man. But one that jumps from neck to neck will be broadcast on the subway , ”said Drosten.

That – despite all the similarity – Sars-CoV-2 in this regard, apparently acting differently from the Sars pathogen, is “a surprise”. Because although both viruses use the same binding site in their host's body (the ACE2 receptor), there seems to be a difference. It could be on the surface of the new virus.

Researchers have found structures there that also contain those corona viruses that trigger normal colds in humans. These locations, where certain molecules can mature, could be decisive for the tissue in which the viruses can multiply – for example in the lungs or in the throat.

“This could explain why the virus can multiply so effectively in the throat,” said Drosten. This should now be proven by further studies.

Virus fragments in stool samples

This is what observations suggest, the scientists in Bavarian patients who have contracted the virus. The fact that the pathogen reproduces so well in the throat is obviously the rule rather than the exception, according to Drosten.

Even if the patients had very mild symptoms, tests often found a high viral load in the throat . It was also possible to successfully isolate the pathogen from throat swabs in cell cultures. “That didn't work with Sars,” said Drosten.

Christian Drosten, Director of Institute of Virology at the Charité in Berlin, is an expert in coronaviruses. Photo: REUTERS / Axel Schmidt

According to current knowledge, however, the virus is not transferable via the stool . Although researchers had found virus fragments in stool samples and anal smears, living pathogens could not be isolated in cell cultures. This means that transferability is currently unlikely.

However, more information is needed for definitive statements, emphasized Drosten. This also applies to the question of why children can pass on the pathogen, but apparently do not get sick in many cases .

vaccine cannot ready in time for a pandemic

Drosten doesn't know how the outbreak will continue. Even if a pandemic should occur, it does not have to mean that it will have catastrophic consequences . “It might as well be a slow process,” said the virologist. For example, it could only affect large cities, whereas there are no outbreaks in smaller towns. That is all possible – but still speculation.

A vaccine will hardly be available in time, should there be a pandemic. And if there is one, you have to discuss who should get it. Drosten said that the target group would then probably be similar to that of influenza – especially older people and people with pre-existing conditions.

He also emphasized that – even if a vaccine would be available at the end of this year – the development is not yet so far that the vaccine can be made available to the whole population.

A birthday party with 50 people



It should now be decisive how effectively the virus spreads. The pathogen, said Drosten, was not yet well adapted to the human body after such a short time. In order for it to spread anyway, it relies on so-called “super-spreading events” . “Super spreaders” are not – as sometimes reported – people who carry a particularly large number of viruses and therefore infect many people.

Rather, it is about a certain behavior that favors infection , according to Drosten. “If someone gives a birthday party and 50 invites people, it can be super-spreading -event. “

Such events can raise the basic reproduction number“ R0 ”of an epidemic. It indicates the number of people infected on average by an infected person. So that an outbreak can be stopped, it must be pressed below one.

“ If we prevent such super-spreading events, then everything can be fine “, Drosten said Then the outbreak could come to an end.

The next few weeks are crucial



For this it is essential that people are informed . “You need to know that there is an illness and how it can be transmitted.” That is the best precaution against the virus, behavior change is the be-all and end-all. In other words: “ The birthday party cannot take place . “

Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina said that to contain it, you need to know where the virus is, who is most likely to make it sick, and where it is spreads, for example in hospitals or in markets. “By consistently tracking the contacts, we will learn more.”

Mina believes the next few weeks are crucial. If you register more and more cases around the world, you can lower the protective wall a bit and concentrate more on how to minimize the damage caused by the pandemic .

“However, if the cases and transfers remain limited worldwide, there is a chance that there will be no pandemic.” But that can only be estimated in the coming weeks, because many countries are driving Now their capacities are high in order to be able to detect infections at all.

