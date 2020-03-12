“we-have-a-natural-disaster-that-runs-in-slow-motion”

The virologist Christian Drosten has insistently called for quick measures against the coronavirus. “Germany recognized its outbreak early and must now make something of this head start ׅ,” warned the head of virology at the Berlin Charité in his NDR podcast “Coronavirus Update”.

He referred on the dramatic situation in Italy. According to him, the high death rate there comes from the fact that there are many undetected infections. “We in Germany are closer to the real number of cases than Italy,” believes Drosten. Germany has a lead of four to six weeks over Italy. “We have a natural disaster that is happening in slow motion.”

Fast, consistent decisions are required

Now, fast, Consistent decisions that “people in offices need to show courage now.” One problem is that due to possible recourse obligations, offices would not dare to cancel events.

The federal government must intervene here with a fund that provides the authorities with financial security when making such decisions. “If we don't do anything now, we'll make it worse than the Italians.” Drosten added: “You don't have to shut down all public life now, you have to act in a targeted manner.”

[Alle neuen Entwicklungen zum Coronavirus in Europa und zum Coronavirus in Berlin können Sie in unseren Liveblogs verfolgen.]

He also pointed out that the situation in Italian hospitals was unbearable. “This is not scaremongering, this is the reality that will also affect us if we do not do something now,” warned Drosten.

There are already many cases of domestic isolation in Italy . In some of them, health deteriorates after about a week. They would then have to go to an intensive care unit with ventilation very quickly. “These cases rattle on the emergency room and you no longer know where you can get the ventilators from.”

The virus is new for everyone, not just for children

It is currently important to slow the progression of the coronavirus epidemic in Germany. At a certain point, however, one had to change the strategy with the aim of protecting the particularly vulnerable. This includes older people and people with previous illnesses.

More background information on the coronavirus:

One cannot fall back on experiences with colds and the flu, where the children are particularly at risk. That is different with Covid – 19 because the immune system of adults has no experience with the pathogen, said the virus expert. “Here we are all children, this virus is new to all of us.”

Since schoolchildren and daycare children only make up a small percentage of the population, the closure of schools and daycare centers does not bring much much in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. In particular, according to Drosten's assessment, even after the closure of such facilities, the infection of children continues because they would still have contact with their peers.

“We don't want to end public life.”

The disadvantage of school and daycare closings is that parents cannot go to work. “And that may be nurses or other important people in public life, which we can also damage.” It is important that unnecessary events are canceled, regardless of whether 1000 Participants or less. But: “We don't want to end public life.”

A drastic lockdown of public life like in China is not possible in Germany. Especially since the epidemic did not end there either. “A revival of public life there will also revive the chains of infection.”