“we-don't-let-ourselves-be-sold-for-stupid”

Shortly before a crisis meeting, important fan associations are deceived by the German Football Association (DFB).

“We will not let ourselves be sold for stupid,” it said in a statement on Tuesday evening by the organization “Our curve” in response to the announcement of the DFB to convene a round table in the dispute with the ultra scene was released. The fans accuse the DFB of having broken agreements on the confidentiality of the meeting date and not of having been the initiator of the meeting as claimed.

The conflict with the fans was further fueled by the sharp words of national coach Joachim Löw and DFB Vice President Rainer Koch.

Against the insults of Hoffenheim's patron Dietmar Hopp “must be done with all force”, Löw demanded on the sidelines of the draw for the Nations League in Amsterdam.

Koch also wants in the future not to waive collective penalties for fan offenses and said: “There is a red line crossed, and if all other means are not sufficient, we do not come up with other solutions, then ultimately you have to be prepared to make it clear under such framework conditions we cannot play football, and then such a block has to be cleared out completely. ”

Point of contention collective punishments

At the collective penalties the recent escalation in the dispute between the DFB and the fans ignited. The association had suspended this form of sanction 2017. Recently, however, the DFB sports court sentenced supporters of Borussia Dortmund to a stadium ban for two years in Hoffenheim for a poster with Hopp in the crosshairs – the collective sentence was applied with the revocation of the suspended sentence.

Last Bundesliga matchday, Schmäh posters by Bayern fans against Hopp almost led to the termination of the game at TSG Hoffenheim. The game of 1. FC Union against Wolfsburg was also interrupted for minutes after Hopp posters. On Tuesday, the DFB announced that there would be a round table of the AG Fan Cultures later this week, in which representatives of the DFB and the German Football League as well as various fan organizations sit.

The alliance “Our curve”, however, said that the initiative came from the fan organizations, not from the football associations. “We asked for the dialogue to explore whether and how the situation could be de-escalated,” wrote the authors. The meeting does not serve to pacify the protests. The fans were irritated that the DFB did not want the date to be published, but announced on Tuesday for “before the upcoming Bundesliga weekend”. “This means that he already has the power of interpretation before the meeting. About the dialogue and about the content. This is not a good basis for de-escalation, ”warned the authors.

Bierhoff warns of Italian conditions

The Munich ultra group “Schickeria” also warned the DFB against further tightening of action against the fans. “If the DFB sets itself the goal that curves must be clean and can be regulated by the DFB, then that will create resistance,” wrote the association, which had triggered the scandal with banners against Hopp at the Bayern game in Sinsheim.

A break in the game was never the intention, assured the “Schickeria”. “The DFB is obviously trying to set any criticism in a prohibited corner by setting new standards,” wrote the Munich fan group. In addition, the “Schickeria” was angry that her abuse was brought up in connection with the racist attack in Hanau. This makes “speechless.”

Kimmich considers tough action overdue

National player Joshua Kimmich considers a consistent action against insults and discrimination in German football stadiums overdue. “You should send a signal that it can't go on like this,” said the 25 year old from FC Bayern to the TV broadcaster Sky. “Perhaps the signal was sent too late,” said Kimmich, referring to previous incidents in which footballers had been racially attacked.

DFB Director Oliver Bierhoff feels negative about his active developments Time in Italy remembered. “I had to experience that, as did fan groups, which are very politically active, who sometimes did not even care about football anymore, but simply wanted to make a mess, influenced football,” said Bierhoff. (dpa)