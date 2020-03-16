World
“We don't expect to play again from April 3rd”
Seifert assumes EM relocation
At the press conference of the DFL, managing director Christian Seifert also voiced about the European Championship. “The probability that we will play a perfect European Championship in summer is probably not a number before the decimal point. Everyone knows that, ”he said. Seifert is anticipating a relocation of the tournament, which is actually on 12. June should begin in Rome. Uefa headed by President Alexander Ceferin will discuss the next steps in a video conference with the member associations tomorrow. Options are laying in the winter or one year in the summer 2021. “I am assuming that Ceferin and his team have gone through all the variants and tomorrow will make something to decide what to do on 17. March 2020 looks like the right decision, ”said Seifert. Uefa's decision also has a major impact on the Bundesliga. A move would give the DFL more flexibility to make up for the canceled match days. That the league on the actually scheduled date on 16. May can be ended regularly is already practically impossible. “I assume that the national leagues will be more tomorrow Have flexibility, ”said Seifert.
I would like to emphasize that we do not expect to play again from April 3rd.
DFL managing director Christian Seifert
DFL confirms break until April 2nd – at least
After consultation with the , the German Football League (DFL) professional clubs the announced break from first and Second Bundesliga confirmed. At a press conference in Frankfurt, DFL boss Christian Seifert explained how to proceed. Game operations will be suspended until April 2nd, including the planned 27. Matchday first off. However, it is far from certain whether it will continue after the international break – which will probably remain without international matches. In the week from 30. March the clubs and the DFL meet again to discuss the next steps. Until then, the clubs should monitor and discuss the situation with the local authorities, and tomorrow Uefa will announce whether the EM will be relocated. “Then it becomes clearer what options we still have to end the season,” said Seifert.
Federal leagues: break until April 2
The soccer Bundesliga and the 2nd league will at least interrupt their game operations due to the coronavirus crisis April 2. That was during the general assembly of 36 professional clubs decided on Monday in Frankfurt / Main. (dpa)
More shortly.
Well, now but:
Bolsonaro: Sport – Cancellations due to coronavirus “hysteria”
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has rejected sports because of the coronavirus pandemic as “hysteria” designated. “If you ban football and other things, you get hysterical. Banning this and that will not curb the spread, ”said the head of state at CNN Brasil, stressing:“ We have to act, the virus can become a serious problem. But the economy has to work because we cannot have a wave of unemployment. ”The South American association Conmebol had recently postponed the upcoming Copa Libertadores games. Also the games of the World Cup qualification in South America for the 26., 27. and 31. March were canceled.
Bolsonaro's communication secretary Fábio Wajngarten, who had also met US President Donald Trump during a trip to the United States, had tested positive for the corona virus. Bolsonaro then also did a test that he said was negative. (dpa)
Jena: Two players in quarantine
Two players from the football third division FC As a precaution, Carl Zeiss Jena have been placed in domestic quarantine. According to a report by the “Thuringian General” (Monday), the club has it checked whether the professionals have been infected with the corona virus. A player's girlfriend had recently returned from a risk area. In the second case, a player had met people who were in contact with corona patients, “Neither player has had any symptoms so far. We also told the other players that they should stay at home as a precaution and minimize their social contacts, ”said team doctor Stefan Pietsch. The FCC had until Sunday the training operation 22. Suspended in March. At the meeting of the third division teams in Frankfurt on Monday, the club wants to campaign for an end to the season. (dpa)
Ex-Volleys player in quarantine
The German volleyball international Linus Weber of the Powervolleys Milano described the situation in Italy with the curfew as a “terrifying situation”. The 20 – Year-old native Geraer , who moved from Berlin Volley to Lombardy in the summer of last year, is currently in quarantine. “I'm a little sick,” quoted the “Berliner Zeitung” (Monday) Weber after a phone call. He also spoke of a slight fever. Weber is not certain whether the coronavirus caught him too. “It could also be normal flu,” said Weber. Since medical practices, clinics and laboratories in Milan are currently completely overloaded, tests for Covid are – 19 also not possible.
The Powervolleys Milano have ordered the team to quarantine for two weeks. This was preceded by a game of the Challenge Cup against VC Saaremma from Estonia and contact by team members to people who were infected with the corona virus. “It should continue in April, games without spectators. There is a lot of money hanging on it, ”said the Thuringian weaver. “It is a shame that the Italians are not quite as willing to make decisions as the German league.” In Germany, the volleyball Bundesliga has prematurely declared the season over. (dpa)
USA: break gets longer and longer and …
The US -Sport will probably have to rest much longer than initially hoped for by the major leagues because of the coronavirus crisis. The US health agency CDC recommended events across the country over the next eight weeks on Sunday (local time) with 50 to move or cancel people and more. This clearly exceeds the planned breaks in the NHL (ice hockey) and the MLS (football). The professional basketball league NBA had spoken in its official announcement of an indefinite break. Even the season start in the MLB baseball league, which was initially postponed by only two weeks, will not be sustainable under these circumstances.
The traditional gallop race Kentucky Derby in early May is now also in question. The fact that the NBA is preparing for a longer break was evident in the course of the day in a new message to the teams, which was reported by several US media. Accordingly, players are now allowed to leave the cities of their teams and no longer have to stay on site. (dpa)
Hörmann demands quick Olympic decision
The decision to host the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo from the point of view of DOSB boss Alfons Hörmann until at least two months before the opening date on 24. July fall. “It will not be possible to have definitive clarity over the next few days,” said the President of the German Olympic Sports Confederation in view of the devastating effects of the Sars CoV-2 pandemic on Sunday in the ARD sports show.
Above all, the health of the world population is now at the top in the first place ”, the sporting event takes a back seat, Hörmann made it clear:“ It is about the survival of mankind, not gold, silver and bronze. ”Hörmann welcomed the attitude of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the decision about to place the games in the hands of the World Health Organization (WHO). It is “the global community that raises or lowers the thumb,” said Hörmann. (dpa)
Watzke expects ghost games by the end of the season
Borussia Dortmund's managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke no longer expects that in the Bundesliga this will be the case Season still games are played with spectators. “If we play again this season, it will be ghost games. Nobody in the Bundesliga still believes that we will still have games with spectators, ”said Watzke on Sunday in a special edition of the ARD“ sports show ”on the effects of the Corona pandemic on football. (dpa)
Professional of 1. FC Nürnberg gives the all-clear
The football professional Fabian Nürnberger, who has been quarantined after a positive coronavirus finding, has none at all Fight symptoms. “I am doing very well, so far I have not noticed any signs or the like of the virus. You definitely don't have to worry about me, ”said the 20 – yearlings from second division club 1. FC Nürnberg on Sunday evening in a club video. He had already trained a bit, “just to keep me fit there.”
But not everyone was “as easy as I was with this virus,” said Nuremberg and made an urgent appeal to the fans: “Try to stay in your apartment as best you can, only try to go outside in an emergency. I think at the moment that is the best thing we can all do. ”
After Nuremberg tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 the entire team is in domestic quarantine. (dpa)
Playing despite virus
he former German international Benedikt Höwedes stands as one of the few German football professionals still active on the grass despite the corona virus pandemic. The 32 years old former defender of FC Schalke 04 won on Sunday evening with his club Lokomotiv Moscow 3: 1 (3: 0) in the first Russian Premier League away from Rostov. Höwedes played through in his club's twelfth win of the season. Moscow is second in the table, nine points behind Zenit St. Petersburg.
Meanwhile, Loris Karius and Kevin-Prince Boateng came in the Istanbul city derby with Besiktas at Galatasaray not going beyond a 0-0. Former international and world champion Lukas Podolski will play Sivasspor at home in the Süper Lig with his club Antalyaspor. The games in Turkey will take place without spectators until the end of April. (dpa)
Exceptions for the professionals
The Berlin soccer Bundesliga teams Hertha BSC and 1. FC Union can continue to conduct their team training without restrictions despite a new, strict Senate resolution. As the specialist magazine “Kicker” reported on Sunday with reference to the Senate administration, both clubs receive an exceptional permit in the coronavirus crisis, which enables them to do so. Hertha wants to train again for the first time on Tuesday, at 1. FC Union the first unit in the corona virus break on Friday is on the program.
The Berlin Senate had previously decided at the weekend that by 19. April professional football can no longer be played in the capital. As the authority determined, the “sports operation on and in all public and private sports facilities, swimming pools, gyms and. Ä. prohibited “. Exceptions originally only applied to cadre athletes who are preparing for the Olympic Games or sports with animals, provided that this serves the welfare of the animals. This regulation has now been somewhat softened for professional soccer players.
Unlike recreational athletes, professional athletes could not immediately stop training for medical reasons alone , which is why training at both clubs should be made possible, as the “kicker” reported. According to the report, the published regulation was written under great time pressure. (dpa)
ZDF: UEFA wants to propose relocation of the European Football Championship
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the European Football Association apparently wants to propose a postponement of the European Championship to the participants according to information from the ZDF. On Tuesday, UEFA would first recommend the national leagues and the European Club Association (ECA) and then later all national European football associations to move their tournaments.
Originally, the European Championship, which takes place in twelve countries, from 12. June to 12. Planned for July. An alternative would be the EM in summer 2021 To do this, however, FIFA would have to put the newly created FIFA Club World Cup on ice. A second option would be to relocate the European Championship in late autumn or early winter this year.
Andreas Rettig, the former managing director of the German Football League , had said on Saturday evening in the ZDF's current sports studio that given the chaos of appointments in the national leagues, an EC cancellation in the summer was “imperative”. (dpa)
Also international between Spain and Germany probably canceled
Also the EM test between Spain and the German national soccer team has been canceled. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the Spanish football association RFEF of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. The game should be on 26. March in Madrid, but now, as expected, fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic. There was initially no confirmation from the German Football Association.
Previously, this was already for the 31. March international game between Germany and Italy in Nuremberg was canceled. The city of Nuremberg had events on Friday with more than 100 people prohibited, which made a cancellation of the game inevitable.
The World Association FIFA had recommended anyway to postpone all international matches in March and April. The world association abolished the otherwise mandatory obligation to park for professionals. On Tuesday advise the 55 UEFA member countries on further steps in the coronavirus crisis. A shift of the EM from this summer to the year 2021 is now considered probable. (dpa)
Five coronavirus cases at Valencia CF
In the first football league in Spain, the first professionals were infected with the new corona virus. A total of five Valencia CF players had tested positive for Sars-CoV-2, the club said on Sunday. All those affected were isolated at home and followed the instructions of the doctors, it said.
The five are in “good health”.
Valencia had last played in the Champions League against the Italian surprise team Atalanta Bergamo and missed the quarter-finals. Bergamo is located in one of the regions most affected by the virus in Europe.
The names of the infected professionals were not mentioned. Before the club's announcement, however, the Argentinian defender Ezequiel Garay had already announced on Instagram on Instagram that he had been infected. But he feels good.
“It is clear that I have the year 2020 started with a lot of bad luck, ”he wrote. The 33 Years earlier national player had had surgery on his right knee in early February. After the procedure, Garay will be out for the rest of the Primera División season, which has been suspended for the time being. (dpa)
Bayer boss Carro:
Cancellation of all competitions no option
Club boss Fernando Carro from Bayer Leverkusen believes in the continuation of the currently suspended football competitions in Germany and Europe. “Cancellation of all competitions is not an option for many reasons,” said the 55 – year-old.
At the same time the native Spaniard sees who since July 1st 2018 acts as chairman of the executive board for the cup semi-finalists and Europa League round of 16, many Uncertainties. “Reality is overtaking us regularly and within minutes these days,” said Carro. Therefore, even after the late suspension of play in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, “excessive criticism was out of place” until April 2.
In order to create space in the tight schedule, for Carro a shift of the for this S the European championship that is inevitable. “A shift in the EM In our view, is imperative, in order to at least preserve the chance to ensure that the various competitions play properly and to be able to play fairly, ”said Carro. Before the meeting of the 36 Professional clubs at the DFL general assembly on Monday in Frankfurt will also hold Carro for implementation Return to ghost games for possible. “Nobody wants ghost games. Nobody. They counteract the purpose of our Bundesliga operations, ”he said:“ At the same time, these games can be a temporary solution to ensure that the proper ending of the league is economically essential for many of us clubs. This option is unpopular, but it cannot and should not be completely ruled out. ”(Dpa)
Handball: Aborting the season would be a disaster
The handball Bundesliga would like to avoid an end to the season like in German ice hockey. The deal with the impending financial damage Clubs in their conference call on Monday at 11 clock but also so. “It will be a very serious amount,” HBL managing director Frank Bohmann said on Sunday. According to rough estimates by Bohmann, if the season currently suspended due to the corona pandemic were to be interrupted until at least the end of April, this would mean a loss in the middle six-figure range.
From Bohmann's point of view there is still a bigger problem. “It is much more serious that the planning for the coming season is currently in doubt. No season tickets are sold, sponsors are also reluctant, ”said the 55 – year-olds. Unlike in football, sponsorship money is by far the largest share of club revenue. The second pillar is matchday earnings. The TV funds, mainly from the television contract with the pay-TV broadcaster Sky, are comparatively low and amount to about five percent of the total budget. “But that also hurts,” said Bohmann. There are no insurance against the Corona failures.
HBL wants to give the clubs recommendations on Monday how the economic risks can be mitigated . She has also drawn up a road map for further match day arrangements. “We will not stop tomorrow,” said Bohmann with a view to the rest of the season. But he knows that, for example, Leipzig's managing director Karsten Günther currently considers this scenario to be the most likely. “I would be really grateful now if people would simply wait for a decision from the league and not everyone comes with their ideas,” said Berlin CEO Bob Hanning. So far, there have been few clear decisions without a back door. (dpa)
