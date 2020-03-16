“we-don't-expect-to-play-again-from-april-3rd”

The handball Bundesliga would like to avoid an end to the season like in German ice hockey. The deal with the impending financial damage Clubs in their conference call on Monday at 11 clock but also so. “It will be a very serious amount,” HBL managing director Frank Bohmann said on Sunday. According to rough estimates by Bohmann, if the season currently suspended due to the corona pandemic were to be interrupted until at least the end of April, this would mean a loss in the middle six-figure range.

From Bohmann's point of view there is still a bigger problem. “It is much more serious that the planning for the coming season is currently in doubt. No season tickets are sold, sponsors are also reluctant, ”said the 55 – year-olds. Unlike in football, sponsorship money is by far the largest share of club revenue. The second pillar is matchday earnings. The TV funds, mainly from the television contract with the pay-TV broadcaster Sky, are comparatively low and amount to about five percent of the total budget. “But that also hurts,” said Bohmann. There are no insurance against the Corona failures.

HBL wants to give the clubs recommendations on Monday how the economic risks can be mitigated . She has also drawn up a road map for further match day arrangements. “We will not stop tomorrow,” said Bohmann with a view to the rest of the season. But he knows that, for example, Leipzig's managing director Karsten Günther currently considers this scenario to be the most likely. “I would be really grateful now if people would simply wait for a decision from the league and not everyone comes with their ideas,” said Berlin CEO Bob Hanning. So far, there have been few clear decisions without a back door. (dpa)