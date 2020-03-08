World

“We Bite Our Asses”

We bite ourselves in the ass

Niklas Stark

“Game with two faces”

Both coaches comment on the game. “It was a game with two faces,” said Bremen coach Florian Kohfeld. After the “best twenty minutes in a long time,” his team would have given the game away. “We have to live with the point, for me it is two lost points.”

Hertha's coach Alexander Nouri struggled with the beginning of the game. “We just have to defend the two sequences better,” he said of the two early goals. “I would hope that we don't fall behind so quickly and start with a handicap.”

“Again the same thing”

Vladimir Darida was angry. “The same thing again,” said the midfielder, referring to the fact that Hertha fell behind early again in the game. “But I think that we worked well together. We deserve the point.”

“Must pull out the positive”

After the game, some players commented on the game:

“We want to land a big point today, unfortunately we couldn't do it,” said Goal scorer Niklas Stark. It cannot be explained that the team quickly fell behind again, “otherwise we would stop it immediately”. Now you have to live with one point. “We have to pull out the positive.”

After almost eight minutes, the east curve made a tempting offer for Werder Bremen fans. The fans of Hertha BSC wanted to start a double song against the currently not particularly well-tolerated German Football Association, but their “Scheiß DFB!” Initially remained unanswered. The guests were not in the mood for insults.

Think about tomorrow today

Herthas fans demand from the players a victory against 1. FC Union in two weeks.

Enough!

It remains at 2: 2. After the start, that's okay, but somehow there was more. Soon there are the voices for the game.

Three minutes of injury time

Hertha tries again.

Leckie in the game

Now Mathew Leckie is also in the game. Ibisevic heads over the gate.

Penalty canceled

Referee Winkmann took the penalty back. Game continues.

Penalty for Hertha

Penalty for Hertha. Cologne turns on.

Ibisevic is coming

Vedad Ibisevic comes into play for Piatek.

The sun shines over

Now even the sun is shining. Hertha makes the game, Bremen counters.

Hot final phase begins

The last twenty minutes in Oly have started. It should be hot. Both teams are looking for the winning goal.

compensation for Hertha

After an hour, Cunha gets the deserved compensation. Darida had previously interrupted a Bremen counterattack. He saw the yellow card. He is now blocked for the upcoming game at TSG Hoffenheim.

Hertha is on the handle

Hertha is on the trigger and now the more active team.

Hertha survives the start time

This time Hertha survived the start of the second half without conceding a goal. The game remains hectic.

Half two has started

The second half started in the Olympic Stadium.

What is wrong with Hertha?

There is a lot of discussion during the breaks. What is wrong with Hertha? You have to get ten goals in two and a half games. Meanwhile, Hertha's mascot is having fun with the family block.

