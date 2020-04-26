“we-are-very-lucky-that-it-is-such-a-slow-disaster”

Mr. Daniell, how much will the corona virus cost us?

This is extremely difficult to calculate.

Why?

There is 81 different types of natural disasters. Earthquakes, hurricanes, volcanic eruptions, droughts. And then there are diseases like Ebola or now the corona virus. The maximum damage that a single earthquake could trigger is currently $ 1.5 to 2 trillion if it occurs in Tokyo, for example, which is not entirely unlikely. Corona will do far more damage.

But you cannot estimate how big will it be?

The main difference with Corona is: For other disasters there are at least 60 Percentage of damage to objects. At Corona, however, there is hardly any damage to capital. The hotels are all still standing – there is just none left. The planes are all well – only nobody is flying with them anymore. Nobody can yet estimate responsibly how high the death rate will be. The consequences depend entirely on how well the policies work. But in some areas it is already visible how massive the damage will be.

You describe yourself as a risk engineer. Sounds like you're constructing dangers. Do that?

The most common way I do rapid damage assessments is after major disasters. As quickly as possible, you can summarize as much of the data that needs to be found for a disaster: the number of injuries as well as damage to objects. Then you combine them with population data and models. So you try to estimate the costs and economic consequences as quickly as possible. I actually spend most of my time analyzing data.

Risk analyst James Daniell hopes for the effect of the mask requirement. Photo: private

For whom are such catastrophe analyzes important?

Banks, reinsurers and insurance companies need this in order to estimate the amount of possible damage claims. For example, the Tōhoku earthquake 2011 off Japan caused approximately 400 billion euros in damage. We also advise authorities and governments on how to better manage disasters. For the World Bank, for example, we have created a database of all schools worldwide, with the aim of estimating how many schools are destroyed by earthquakes each year. This is the only way for governments or organizations to plan enough funds to rebuild schools that will be destroyed by earthquakes in the future.

The corona virus does not come from the inside of the earth. It is a disaster between people. Can the damage be quantified in some areas anyway?

In tourism. The total global GDP was recently around 80 Trillion US dollars. Tourism alone generated 2.5 trillion in revenue. If you add indirect tourism income, hotels, restaurants, airlines, you get at least seven trillion US dollars that are implemented worldwide. At least a seventh of this will be lost, i.e. a trillion – if everything gets better very soon. After that, the question is: Who will book a ticket for a trip in a few months? What role does fear play? From tourism, the losses will spread to other sectors of the economy. It will not end well.

How well was Germany prepared for Corona?

Apparently not very good. Apparently there is no modern “disaster information management system” like other countries have. This means that all data is available very slowly. That is why we collect the data for Germany ourselves, using 40 volunteers and now also with the Tagesspiegel editorial team.

Yes, we also had problems with the test numbers in Germany at the beginning. Readers repeatedly complained that the numbers in their district were already much higher than those reported.

For Germany I have quickly noticed that something was going extremely wrong. As with every catastrophe, I went from the bottom up, from the reports from the health offices in the counties to the federal states to the national reports. It quickly became apparent that the total of the locally reported numbers, in some cases thousands, exceeded the reports of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). So we started putting it together night after night. First with a colleague, then with other volunteers. Every message is verified by at least three people.

Whether the number for Germany increases one day earlier or later is not a big difference, some respond.

No! It is very important to know that as quickly and as locally as possible. Because the trend in every single circle changes people's behavior. If you see that the number of cases in the district next door suddenly increases, you can avoid going there. It is important that everyone knows the data. Only then can everyone make their decisions. If that had been available earlier, you could have reacted even better.

How?

Man might have been more sensible to limit the border traffic instead of closing off late and across the board. For example in the direction of Basel, where the numbers went up particularly strongly.

How should a good disaster system work?

You have to have a system that can be used immediately by all authorities, whether police, fire department or Decision-makers – from the smallest local level to the central planning level. Because something usually works poorly automatically in the event of a disaster, you also need people.

How about the worldwide numbers?

Many international data are extremely non-transparent and often unprofessional. If you take a closer look at the Johns Hopkins data, for example, it becomes clear that they obtain their data via websites, which they in turn obtain from other websites. At the lower end there are often people like us who laboriously collect this from local sources. Because the sources are not clearly stated, it is sometimes not clear who these contributors are. One example is Carlos Robles, an extremely talented 23 – Year-old in Mexico who does this for the BNO News website. Hardly anyone knows that. Nevertheless, dozens of media worldwide refer to him via detours.

Which countries have good disaster systems?

In the Philippines there is such a system from every village up to the national level. In China too. You pay people in every village to provide the latest data on injuries or damage. You have to invest in such infrastructures. We are very lucky that it is such a slow catastrophe.

Why is COVID – 19 a slow catastrophe?

The infection time is quite long compared to other diseases. The death rate is low. You have to imagine that with Ebola the death rate at 30 to 90 Percent, or the rate of spread in measles is many times higher than in SARS-CoV-2. If Corona had such characteristics, a few days' delay would mean thousands more deaths. Volcanic eruptions or earthquakes are much faster. Imagine now another “normal” disaster is coming somewhere in the world! That is quite likely. But because of Corona not even helpers would come to the affected area.

[Wie sich das Coronavirusvon der chinesischen Stadt Wuhan in China verbreitet hatund welche Faktoren die Verbreitung begünstigt haben, können Sieauf Multimedia-Karten erkunden.]

Is there so little infrastructure in Germany because there are hardly any disasters here?

People generally have a very bad idea of ​​risk. What does it mean if one in a thousand in Baden-Württemberg is infected with corona? Doesn't sound like much. But how many people commute? How many people do you meet each day? What is the death rate? Exposure, vulnerability and threats? Together that is risk. I hope that this crisis changes our awareness of such relationships.

Do you think that people's sense of probabilities is underdeveloped?

Yes. The fact that major disasters happen very rarely also means that they will happen at some point. For example, it cannot be ruled out that Germany will experience a severe earthquake. And volcanic eruptions could also paralyze a lot here.

Where should in Germany erupting a volcano?

On average it occurs every 200 worldwide huge volcanic eruption. The Tambora volcano in Indonesia last erupted 1815. The outbreak at that time only had up to 100. 000 Killed people in the immediate vicinity. But the ash clouds went very far. They led to the “Year without Summer” in many parts of the world 1816 . There were millions of starvation deaths with far fewer people who ever lived on Earth. That is risk. But I think with the corona virus people are beginning to understand that.

James Daniell is researching and teaches disaster management and risk analysis at the Center for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction Technology at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). He is co-founder and managing director of Risklayer GmbH, which advises companies, governments and transnational institutions on natural disasters, including the World Bank. He holds degrees in civil engineering, geology, earthquake engineering and seismology. The native Australian lives with his family near Karlsruhe.

