“we-are-throwing-away-our-capital”

The past week was bad for Josef Janhsen. Almost 80 percent of the weekly turnover was missing from the flower grower. “As soon as customers see that two or three vehicles are in the yard, they turn around again. They're just scared, ”he says. His nursery in Kleve in North Rhine-Westphalia plants orchids and anthuriums and buys cut flowers for event floristry of all kinds, especially from the Netherlands.

The company, eight kilometers from the Dutch border, lives from the sale to the end consumer – and they are now absent due to the corona pandemic. Janhsen says of events that the nursery normally supplies: “Everything is now flat, there is nothing more.”

Actually the time is around Easter and Mother's Day high season. If it weren't for the corona virus. Gardeners across Germany are currently suffering from the consequences of the pandemic, as the market for their plants is increasingly disappearing – and they now have to sell or dispose of their fresh produce.

Horticulture in North Rhine-Westphalia is particularly hard hit, which also has Germany's largest concentration of ornamental plant companies: Round 1800 Ornamental plant growers generate annual sales of 583 million euros, which is about 39 makes up percent of the value at federal level.

The money for the purchase is missing

“In principle, the season is now over, now we have to quickly make room for what comes after – otherwise we have lost a whole year,” says Eva Kähler-Theuerkauf. The President of the Horticultural Association of North Rhine-Westphalia emphasizes that for many gardeners the weeks between March and May are the main sales weeks. The companies would need this turnover to make new purchases. There alone, the loss of sales up to June is estimated at 200 million euros.

At the federal level, the problem awareness for this is there, as a spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of Agriculture said: Federal Minister Julia Klöckner had successfully campaigned for horticulture to be included in the emergency measures of the Federal Government with a scope of 50 Billion euros is included. This applies to companies with up to ten employees. In addition, the emergency aid applies to small businesses, freelancers and solo self-employed. The implementation and payment of funds is carried out by the federal states.

In addition, an expanded liquidity protection program of the Agricultural Pension Bank is already open for all horticultural companies. Since the lending is carried out through the house banks, the companies concerned can contact their house banks and draw up the necessary liquidity plans.

With the federal supplementary budget, a guarantee program was also adopted for agriculture and horticulture, which will relieve the house banks of a large part of their risk in lending. The ministry says that the specific guidelines for funding this guarantee program are still in the final vote.

Banks charge high interest rates

The liquidity loan offered by the Rentenbank requires a good rating, the State Horticultural Association of North Rhine-Westphalia shares: “But we have heard from companies that banks rate them worse due to the current loss of sales. And so they have to pay higher interest rates, but that cannot be managed. ”This does not help. Those who want to continue would get the loan from the banks in the second half of April at the earliest. For most it is too late not to become insolvent. Kähler-Theuerkauf complains: “And now many have to take money in hand to throw away their own production.”

The Association of the German Flower Wholesale and Import Trade also sees this: Especially during the main sales season, there are so many products available that the supply far exceeds the demand. “The plants often end up in the factories directly from the culture table in the garbage,” says CEO Norbert Engler. “A large part of the spring production cannot be discontinued and it cannot be avoided that the pictures of destroyed goods will probably accompany us for a while.”

It is about goods for around three up to four billion euros, which is normally sold at this time of year. Since it cannot be predicted how the situation will develop, there is no sales security for summer production either. “The green sector is hit hard by plants due to the absence of the main season.” This is one of the reasons why he appeals to consumers: “Under no circumstances should you buy flowers and plants, they are important for your own wellbeing and right now for the preservation of the green sector. ”

Shortly before insolvency

Thomas Viehweg from Issum is fighting for the preservation of his nursery: on four hectares of greenhouse and ten hectares of open land, he produces four million plants a year – which go to the wholesale trade. Then the 49 year old Corona intervened. “In the past three weeks, sales have decreased by 85 percent. This is dramatic because in spring business the money is earned for the rest of the year. ”

There were phases in which he was close to insolvency – so far he has only 25. 000 Get emergency aid from the country. A loan that was intended to finance a new machine is now used by Viehweg as a liquidity bridging facility. He says: “If a car dealer is not allowed to sell cars, he has a loss in sales, but does not have to throw away his cars.” But that is the case in his industry. “We are throwing away our capital,” says Viehweg. “It hurts twice when you have to dispose of the plants you've worked on for a year.”