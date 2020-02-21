“we-are-on-the-direct-path-to-the-digital-middle-ages”

Tristan Harris learned how easily people can be distracted and fooled as a child. Back then he liked to do magic tricks. “I learned that they work on every human mind,” says Harris. This is how the magic of the technology companies works. He knows their psycho-tricks and design tricks well. As the founder of the Center for Humane Technology, he has made it his mission to combat its harmful effects.

Harris studied the psychological effects of software design while still studying at the Stanford Persuasive Technology Lab. His fellow students included the later Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. Harris also founded a start-up called Apture, which 2011 was bought by Google. He then worked for the search engine company and there two years later caused a stir internally with a presentation.

Eleven billion interruptions per day

Harris outlined his Fear that Google’s developers are helping to distract more and more people. “We are responsible for eleven billion interruptions a day,” Harris wrote.

In addition to the notification functions of apps, he also criticized other design elements that exploit human weaknesses and encourage impulsive actions. The ability to scroll down the social media feeds forever, hoping for new, interesting content, or to swipe and update with a swipe of the finger, uses the same psychological mechanism as one-armed bandits.

The competition of the providers for the attention of the users leads to an arms race of the companies in the development of such functions. Google should withdraw from this “attention casino” and focus on designing its offers in such a way that they support the productivity of the users. Google subsequently gave him the title of a “design ethicist” and later picked up some ideas. Functions for managing screen time were introduced in Android last year.

For Harris, these are important, albeit small steps. But he is now concerned with the big picture. “The attention economy is making the world crazier and more inclined to extremes, hate speech and conspiracy theories,” Harris said. Since particularly emotional and polarizing content would be clicked and shared more often, the recommendation mechanisms on YouTube or Facebook would prefer such posts and recommend them more often.

This sets in motion a dangerous spiral. “This leads us into the digital Middle Ages, where people have more and more doubts about what is true, and destroys trust in societies,” Harris says, warning that these processes “collapse” democracies.

Attention question more important than data protection

The manipulation of the attention is therefore much more crucial for him than the data protection – even if the topic is far from being of equal importance. One should imagine a data protection utopia in which privacy is perfectly protected. “Then we will still see a reduction in attention spans, problems such as social isolation, loneliness, addiction, narcissism, scandalization, polarization, extremism, belief in conspiracies and manipulation of the election,” says Harris.

The magazine “The Atlantic” once called it a kind of “conscience of Silicon Valley”. In the meantime, the 35 year old is on the road with his mission worldwide. He was just presenting his theses at the DLD conference in Munich and then debating at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Ultimately, we have to ban attention surveillance capitalism,” says Harris. He knows that this is not so easy.

At least politicians are now also interested in his assessments. In early January, he was invited to a US Congress hearing. “I advised there that the first thing we should do was apply the existing rules to the technology platforms,” ​​says Harris. So instead of creating new digital authorities, the existing ministries of health, education or defense should ensure that their rules and laws are applied to the digital space. Harris cites cartoons for children who watch television in the morning as an example: “There are rules about what you can and cannot show there, and they must also apply to YouTube.”

Harris calls for digital update of laws

In order to implement this, Harris suggests that the government should require a “digital update” from all existing authorities. Especially since some of them do their jobs more effectively in the digital world alcohol manufacturers can always rely on the fact that they don't know who is buying their product and which customers are addicted. “In contrast, Facebook knows who logs in permanently or who uses Instagram or WhatsApp in the middle of the night “The company could therefore measure how many people are possibly dependent and whether they are still teenagers, for example.” Therefore, the Ministry of Health could oblige Facebook to publish a report once a quarter, for example u create how many children and adolescents use the service how often, or sign up after midnight and get no sleep, ”Harris suggests. “Then Facebook could be obliged to ensure that these numbers decrease.”

However, he currently has little hope that such ideas will be implemented in the USA. There are legal proposals to ban so-called dark patterns, manipulative design functions of apps and websites. “But the US is like a circus right now, nothing is being passed,” Harris says. “So Europe has to move first and deal with the problem of attention manipulation.”

Another approach to this is to try to decouple attention from profits. So far, the more time users spend there, the more money Facebook or YouTube make. Similar to the influential internet lawyer Lawrence Lessig or the former Facebook investor and current Zuckerberg critic Roger McNamee, Harris advocates creating rules that prefer variants with a fee instead of ad-financed business models. “Laws have been passed on energy that separate profits from the amount of consumption,” says Harris. “We could also set limits for technology companies where they can't make more money with more minutes of attention.”