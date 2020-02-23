“we-are-developing-an-enormous-dynamic”

Boston, especially the suburb of Cambridge, was the end of the 1970 years a region that lost the industry. The city is now booming and is considered the most important location for biomedicine worldwide. Biotech and pharmaceutical companies have established themselves to develop new medicines with researchers from Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and other leading research institutes. Can Berlin take a similar development?



Summer: The example of Boston shows what effect it can have if you aim together, set a scientific focus and the location with joint projects further developed. This creates a start-up landscape that in turn attracts big pharma.

The basis for all of this is scientific dynamism, interdisciplinarity and excellence. All of this is available in Berlin and needs to be developed further. However, Boston has a long history that has led to a critical mass of science institutions. We would fool ourselves if we acted as if we had already arrived in Berlin where Boston is today.

Is Boston the ideal role model for Berlin?

Kroemer : Boston's success is based on an extremely selective university and highly competitive economic system in the United States. We don't have that in this form and maybe we don't want it at all. I find it very interesting and good that you set high goals in Berlin.

Thomas Sommer (60) is a biologist, HU professor of cellular biochemistry and is currently leading the Max -Delbrück Center for Molecular … Photo: David Ausserhofer / MDC

It would be a very ambitious goal to become the leading biomedical city in Europe, on par with Zurich, Stockholm, Paris or London. I would not only be convinced that this can be done, it would also be more appropriate because the basic systems in the other countries are much more similar than those in the USA.

Does Berlin already have the ingredients needed for a hot spot in biomedicine?

Kroemer: The basis, here and in Boston, is first of all exquisite research. In Berlin you can find someone who works on any issue, including at an international level. However, there is still a lack of cooperation, coordination and long-term objectives, which are then financed accordingly. The fact that some federal states in the south are better positioned is due to the fact that the universities and non-university institutions there have been continuously funded for decades. If Berlin sets a realistic goal, not simply copying the USA, and using a long-term strategy 20 to 25 Pursued for years – then you can succeed in being ahead of the international competition. In Berlin, all pieces of the puzzle are on the table, but you have to put them together in such a way that it creates a reasonable overall picture.

Summer: Boston lives from the fact that the many institutions there are not alone, even though they are in competition. And this opportunity now also exists in Berlin. We have the Berlin University Alliance, which brings the large universities and the Charité on board and which offers great opportunities to build networks and strengthen strengths across institutions.

Heyo Kroemer (59, right) is since September 2019 CEO of the Charité. Previously, he headed the university medicine … Photo: dpa

And we non-university institutions also play an important role: We are currently building a network that Berlin Research 50, and want to pool our strengths even more , That is what Berlin is currently all about: we are developing an enormous dynamic together, we are networking, and there is a positive mood that it is also possible. Politicians can help support these initiatives, both at the state and federal levels. What are Berlin's strengths? ?

Summer: Berlin has strong life sciences, we are excellent in the field of single cell sequencing technology and we are at the forefront internationally. She will arrive at the clinic quickly and that will significantly improve diagnosis and therapy. You need good IT, data science, and we have that in Berlin.

Kroemer: In addition: Unlike in many federal states, Berlin has not sold the municipal hospital chain. The Charité has 3 000 beds that Vivantes has 5. 800 – taken together more than half of all inpatients are in beds of the public authority. If we structure it well and network it in terms of information technology – and the Berlin Senate has made money available for this in the current budget – then this will create a space for health services research that is unique in Germany and which cannot be found anywhere else in Germany.

What do the patients benefit from? Can you give an example?

Kroemer : A scientist who is researching a rare disease is then very likely to find someone in the many beds in the network who suffers from this disease. And vice versa, because the scientist learns about the system from him, this patient can benefit from a new treatment, for example in the context of a clinical study.



You may not want to copy the US system, but what hinders development in the German university and economic system like in Boston?

Kroemer: I think it is problematic if you only pick the raisins from an overall system without seeing the whole thing. The entire working environment, the way in which industrial relationships are built internally, how you deal with one another, how quickly you can move institutions, in good and bad sense – this is fundamentally different in this country compared to the USA. Start-ups in the USA can certainly be found much faster. The downside of this is the fundamentally different way of dealing with employees. We don't really want to copy that here.

Summer: The USA has a hire-and-fire system. This may be interesting for some companies, but it is something that we do not want here for good reasons. What we can offer to make the location attractive are other criteria. For example, a certain level of social security, good, free schools and day-care centers, good transport infrastructure, internationality and so on. This is a plus, but you also have to sell it as such. You don't have to do it the same way as Boston, we should develop our own strengths.

Is the Charité as strong as the Massachusetts General Hospital, or does it, which was once a model for the MGH, now have to become like the MGH?

Kroemer: The MGH certainly has areas and structures that can be used as examples at the Charité, but not others. In the United States, a doctor can work in the clinic for one day and then do research for four days because the prices of clinical services are so high that he has earned enough for the rest of the week on that day.

Of course it would be fundamentally desirable if the Charité had a research budget like the MGH. But if you know where the money comes from and that the very expensive health care system in the United States doesn't care for a significant part of the population – then I clearly don't want that.

In Boston, the translation of basic research into clinical application works better than here. Why?

Kroemer: Americans are faster and better at trying out new ways – for which there is actually no reason. Because trying new things doesn't necessarily cost more money, it's a question of mentality, willingness to take risks.

This is rather underdeveloped here , Willingness to take risks requires fault tolerance – but failure is seen as a flaw in Germany.

Kroemer: In the USA, the failure of a spin-off counts as much as a successful spin-off, purely as experience. If someone takes the risk of starting a company in Germany instead of pursuing a standardized professional career, this is not considered a plus, at least not if he or she fails.

Summer: We need more permeability between the different spheres. Anyone who has worked in industry and is returning to an academic career will have other experiences, such as knowing how to develop ideas in such a way that they can lead to spin-offs and ultimately new therapies that interest large pharmaceutical companies or venture capitalists. We have to develop and maintain this way of thinking. This is why translation, patent developments and spin-offs are anchored in the MDC's mission. But you should convey this in your training and give young scientists the opportunity to get a taste of the industry. And one should promote spin-offs. We are on the right track, for example with the biotech company Omeicos, which is now testing its active substances in clinical phase 2.

I n USA, clinics and institutes have large departments that patent their researchers' developments and take care of the licenses , Local technology transfer offices are far from this professionalism, why?

Kroemer : That is an important point. We are still badly positioned there. When complex international contract negotiations start, our administrations quickly run out. But the “Max Planck Innovation”, which looks after the patents of researchers at the Max Planck Society, shows that and how it works: with staying power and a solid financial basis.

Summer : Science is often more advanced than administration. You don't get rich as a professor, and participation in patents is therefore an incentive. Younger researchers in particular know that they cannot all become professors and are therefore looking for alternatives. At the MDC and Charité there is a strong urge to go new ways, to implement ideas.



How do you support this urge ? It does not seem to be money alone, the BIH is committed to translation, but has been chasing this claim for several years now.

summer : Charité and MDC work very well together. The BIH will build the bridge between basic science and clinic and manage translation.

Kroemer : The problem lies in a highly regulated public service that suddenly interacts with the private sector , On the one hand, the regulations of the public service should be observed, but on the other hand, free and quick decisions according to market economy requirements. This often contradicts itself. We need better interaction systems.

Play there also fear of contact between publicly funded research and industry a role, the demarcation of the systems?

Kroemer : Look we on university medicine. It is the only real interface between the academic system and a business. There is no engineering faculty that runs its own car factory. This link only exists in medicine. This creates opportunities, but also problems. A leading professor of cardiology is on the one hand a chair holder and on the other hand the same person runs a medium-sized business enterprise that generates millions of euros within the university clinic. This only works if flexible innovation spaces are allowed. This enables knowledge to be transferred from the research side to the supply side and vice versa.

Summer: The interface between science and business is not only complicated on the academic side. The companies with which we interact in this country are also “German”. As an institute of the Helmholtz Association, we are always dealing with a mentality of cherry picking, the quick, cheap purchase of innovation instead of long-term, strategic cooperation on the part of the companies. So not only academia, but also the economy has to move.

How can you become a scientist Encourage more interaction with industry to translate their research?

Kroemer : The science reward system in Germany is still fixed on third-party funding and publications. If patents are listed there, it is often only recorded as “very nice” and does not play a role in the rating systems, and that is wrong.

Sommer : This is the case in engineering. Patents are valued, there is a higher permeability between industry and academia. Or take the example of Singapore. There you evaluate very differently. In addition to the well-known evaluation system, they have created a second, additional system in which the researchers can apply for additional funds based on certain criteria, more industrial standards such as patents and cooperation with companies and so on.

What role does the Berlin University Alliance (BUA) play in the development of Berlin into a biomedical cluster?

Kroemer: We will run into a massive one in Germany over the next ten to fifteen years demographic change. Many more old people will use the services of the solidarity system than there are young people who can finance the system and in particular can provide the services required in the system as doctors or nurses. This means that many of the questions in this health system, for example regarding participation and fair distribution, will not be answered by medicine alone, but will focus on fundamental societal questions, the solution of which can only be found in an interdisciplinary manner. The BUA offers an ideal platform for this because it brings together experts who come from completely different disciplines than medicine or the natural sciences. The goal must be to develop a long-term strategy for the institutions in Berlin. What kind of institution do we want to be in ten or twenty years? What are our priorities? What medical challenges do we expect, how do we want to react? Charité will develop such a strategy concept, Charité 2030 by autumn.

Great Britain is leaving the EU, Trump is cutting research funds and making it more difficult for foreign researchers to work in the USA. Does Berlin benefit from this?

Summer: Definitely. We recruit PhD students twice a year using an international process, and the number of high-level PhD students from the United Kingdom and the United States has increased significantly. The funding opportunities in the EU are almost heavenly compared to those in the USA. We can score with this – in addition to the attractiveness of the city. There is an international atmosphere here, you don't necessarily have to speak German to live here. This attracts people who can then testify to what is possible here, who see and use the potential and fuel the dynamics.

Kroemer: This is also the case in the clinical area. Top international researchers who would have been asked to come to Germany ten years ago would probably not have been interested. Today we have better chances in Berlin than in a long time. It would be very annoying if we didn't take advantage of this window of opportunity.

We have to quickly outline the picture of a future vision for Berlin in biomedical sciences. And if we can go beyond a certain activation point and move the life sciences into an orderly movement, that would probably be very sustainable. This gives rise to the responsibility to implement this process promptly.