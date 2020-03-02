ways-to-luck

When her classmates are free, Antonia Heinze continues to learn. The young teacher, who is studying German and philosophy at the Humboldt University in Berlin, is currently training to be a lucky teacher. What sounds amusing has a serious background: she wants to bring more happiness to the classroom. Pupils should face the questions of life, learn to reflect on their dreams, says the future teacher: “In everyday life there is often not enough time for this.”

Soon the student can practice, teenagers the know-how to convey for more happiness in their lives. Satisfaction and life skills, finding meaning, social relationships, self-determined action, self-acceptance will put her on the agenda.

Self-experiments as mental training

After her further training Heinze will be in an eighth grade to teach happiness. At 100 schools in Germany and Austria the topic is on the schedule, in Berlin it was in the past school year 14. In two school hours a week, the happiness teachers teach young people how to increase their complacency for a year. Sometimes the pupils are asked to write and discuss their strengths on paper strips, sometimes they are to team up with raw eggs so that they do not break when they fall out of the window. Such mental and concentration exercises are aimed at strengthening the personality of young people. The students learn the methods for this from private educational institutions, for example from Sethasa, a non-profit limited liability company, or the network Glücksstifter.

Sethasa is currently training some teaching students from Berlin universities. On twelve weekends spread over a year, each Friday evening and Saturday, the participants learn, for example, how dreams and wishes can be used as design potential. On other days, stress prevention, communication and conflict dynamics are on the program. “The students show great commitment,” says managing director Ellen Scheiter. That should be counted high on them, because they would usually not count on further training during their studies. Only the Technical University (TU) Berlin awards credit points for this. For this, the lucky teachers from the TU are used earlier in the schools than their fellow students. The next courses for teaching students and teachers already working start in May and August.

Happiness in the project

Now stands alongside German, math and sports So luck is on the program at some schools? Not quite. Happiness lessons are part of regular school subjects such as philosophy or ethics, which deal with questions of meaning per se, and are on the schedule, for example, as a project topic in ethics lessons. A spokesman for the Berlin Senate Department for Education emphasizes that there is no school subject “happiness” at any school in the capital. And nothing should change about that: “There are no considerations and no reason to introduce a school subject to happiness,” it says. The schools would have enough opportunities to appropriately deepen the topic in other ways. However, discussions are currently underway to include the happiness project in the country's “good healthy school” program. This could benefit from more funding – and schools may be more willing to open up to it.

Word gets around within the educational area. The headmistress of the integrated secondary school on Jungfernheide, Karin Stolle, learned about the happiness lesson from another principal. The project is now running in its classes for the second year. School leaders are always looking for good approaches for their own school, she says. “And after all, who doesn't want happiness in life?”

The schools have to finance the project themselves – and they cost a lot: With Sethasa, for example, the deal is that the gGmbH school has around 3000 pays, from the money two students or teachers are trained to be teachers of happiness – and in turn commit to teaching happiness two hours a week free of charge at school.

Nice – despite puberty

It's worth it for your school, says Stolle. “Since we got the project, the mood in class has improved.” The students would be more considerate of each other, would be more friendly with each other. And this in a difficult development phase like puberty. Some scientists agree. “Lessons in happiness as a school subject seem to have a positive effect on subjective well-being and the perceived social integration in the class group,” wrote Mareike Wickop, a graduate psychologist from the University of Mannheim.