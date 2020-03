WATERPROOFING MEMBRANE MARKET REPORT 2020-2026 INCLUDES ANALYSIS ACCORDING TO KEY VENDORS LIKE CARLISLE COMPANIES INC., FIRESTONE BUILDING PRODUCTS COMPANY, LLC, SOPREMA GROUP, GSE ENVIRONMENTAL, BASF

Waterproofing Membrane Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 57.6 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the growing building & construction industry

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Carlisle Companies Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Soprema Group, GSE Environmental, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Johns Manville, Sika, and GAF Materials Corporation.

Waterproofing membrane is a thin layer of water tight material applied continuously over a firm surface, so that water doesn’t pass through the membrane. It has certain properties such as strong, flexible, tear resistant, so that it can stretch over the buildings and cover the cracks.

Market Drivers:

Increasing governmental investments on infrastructure developments in majority of the developing countrie

Increasing waste & water management activities drives the market growt

Lightweight nature and superior properties is another factor driving the market growt

Low manufacturing cost and cost-effectiveness coupled with rising mining activities in various regions is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating raw material prices are likely to increase the overall production cost is restricting the market growt

Sheets have a high cost and are difficult to apply on rough surfaces

Segmentation: Global Waterproofing Membrane Market

By Raw Material

o Modified Bitumen

o PVC

o EPDM

o TPO

o HDPE

o LDPE

o Others

By Type

o Liquid Applied Membranes

o Sheet Based Membranes

By Application

o Roofing & Walls

o Building Structures

o Waste & Water Management

o Mining Application

o Tunnel Liners

o Bridges & Highways

o Others

