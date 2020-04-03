Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market Continues Rapid Growth, Study Reveals Market Size for Emerging Segments|Carlisle Companies Inc.; Firestone Building Products Company, LLC; SOPREMA S.A.S.; Sika AG; Dow; GAF

The report discusses market trends and also analyses the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the Chemical and Materials industry. The Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market analysis report makes available data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. This business research document contains data and information about the scenario of Chemical and Materials industry which makes it easy to move ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment. Estimation of strategic options, suggestions of winning action plans and support to make critical bottom-line decisions is also provided via this Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market report by experienced and innovative industry experts.

Global waterproof coatings & membranes market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Overall overview of the market with estimated market size by production, application, market share, market growth and region is included in this Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market research report. It also provides market trends, market dynamics and grasp the recent technological advancements.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global waterproof coatings & membranes market are Carlisle Companies Inc.; Firestone Building Products Company, LLC; SOPREMA S.A.S.; Sika AG; Dow; GAF; Johns Manville; RENOLIT SE; Fosroc, Inc.; CHRYSO SAS; Solmax; Copernit Spa; Derbigum Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd; Flex Membranes International Corp.; GCP Applied Technologies Inc.; IKO Industries Ltd.; JUTA Ltd; MAPEI; LATICRETE International, Inc.; Noble Company; Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG; Schluter Systems; BASF SE; Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Global Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market By Product (Polymers, Bitumen, Polymer Modified Cement, Others)

Raw Material Type (Modified Bitumen, PVC, EPDM, TPO, HDPE, LDPE, Others)

Technology (Integral Systems, Preformed Membranes, Coatings, LAMS, Sheet Membranes)

Application (Roofing & Walls, Waste & Water Management, Building Structures, Floors & Basements, Bridges & Highways, Mining Application, Tunnel Liners, Landfills, Others)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

The Market is analyzed using various different research methodologies like Porter’s Five Force Analysis, SWOT analysis, Pestle Analysis, Industry value chain analysis, Supply chain analysis through which the drivers, restraints and threats of the market is analyzed in this Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market research report.

High levels of construction and industrialization activities globally is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing demand for polyurethane-based liquid membranes is expected to augment growth of the market

Growth in the levels of population as well as urbanization activities resulting in greater demand from the urban population; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing presence of regulations and government support regarding the adoption of waterproofing solutions globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Fluctuations in the vulnerable nature of bitumen is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Dearth of knowledge and information regarding the availability of construction chemicals is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the negative effects on health of individuals with long-term exposure of volatile fumes; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

