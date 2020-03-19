Waterborne Coatings Market Overview by Rising Trends, Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025 Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Berger Paints India Limited (India), Kansai Paint Company Limited (JAPAN), Jotun Group (Norway)

Global Waterborne Coatings Market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market. It does so through the quantitative and qualitative insights, historical data, and future predictions about the market size, share which are all validated and authenticated. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Therefore, this intelligent study serves as a depository of analysis and information for every aspect of the global market, including but not limited to: Geographies, Technology, Product Types, Applications, Industry Verticals, and Distribution Channels.

Global Waterborne Coatings Market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of healthy during Forecast Period 2020-2025, on account of factors such as growing number of business & industry, Moreover, emerging markets have shown a remarkable growth in the recent years, this is anticipated to propel the demand Waterborne Coatings in the future.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE (Germany)

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Axalta Coating System LLC (U.S.)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

The Valspar Corporation (U.S.)

Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Berger Paints India Limited (India)

Kansai Paint Company Limited (JAPAN)

Jotun Group (Norway)

Waterborne Coatings are green substrates which use water as a solvent to dissolve resin. This is the reason behind application of waterborne coatings that is environment friendly and easy to apply. The coatings consist of 80% water and other solvents like glycol ethers. It makes the coating or paint easy to apply and eco-friendly. Waterborne coatings are widely used for their low VOC (volatile organic compounds) content (less than 3.5 pounds per gallon of water). It can be applied on wood (e.g., furniture) and plastic substrates.

Further, demand in coatings, construction, automotive, consumer goods, electrical/electronics, textile, and industrial coating has led the adoption of Waterborne Coatings across the forecast period. Also, increasing implementation of waterborne coatings over solvent-borne coatings and rapid economic growth in emerging countries with the increasing consumer spending and population is expected to fuel the demand for Waterborne Coatings. Moreover, Development of Bio-based products and increasing government support due to VOC emissions create a lucrative market opportunity for the waterborne coatings market.

The regional analysis of global Waterborne Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in the consumers disposable income and strict regulations in paints & coatings industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as significant investments from large scale companies like BASF SE, AkzoNobel and Valspar to expand in few countries of Asia-Pacific would create lucrative growth prospects for the Waterborne Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.

Waterborne Coatings Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Introduction: The executive summary of the report provides an overview of the entire research and analysis on the global Waterborne Coatings. It also includes market size and CAGR forecasts presented using easy-to-understand statistics.

The executive summary of the report provides an the entire research and analysis on the global Waterborne Coatings. It also includes market presented using easy-to-understand statistics. Factors Analysis: This section includes deeper analysis of risk and influence factors, challenges, macroscopic indicators, risks, drivers, and opportunities .

This section includes deeper analysis of risk and influence factors, challenges, macroscopic indicators, . Segment Analysis: Readers are provided with exhaustive analysis of leading product and application segments of the global Waterborne Coatings, including their market share and CAGR forecasts.

Readers are provided with exhaustive analysis of leading product and application segments of the global Waterborne Coatings, including their Value Chain Analysis: The report offers accurate and comprehensive analysis on sales channels, raw materials, and the value chain.

The report offers accurate and comprehensive analysis on Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.

The Objectives of the Report are:

To analyse and forecast the market size of Waterborne Coatings in the global market.

To study the global key players , SWOT analysis , value and global Waterborne Coatings share for leading players.

, value and global Waterborne Coatings share for leading players. To determine, explain and forecast the Waterborne Coatings by type, end use, and region.

To analyse the market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge , restraints and risks of global key regions.

, restraints and risks of global key regions. To find out significant trends and factors driving or restraining the Waterborne Coatings growth.

or restraining the Waterborne Coatings growth. To analyse the opportunities in Waterborne Coatings for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

in Waterborne Coatings for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. To critically analyse each submarket in terms of individual growth trend and their contribution to Waterborne Coatings.

and their contribution to Waterborne Coatings. To understand competitive developments such as agreements, expansions, new product launches, and possessions in the market.

new product launches, and possessions in the market. To strategically outline the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

About Us:

Qurate Business Intelligence delivers unique market research solutions to its customers and help them to get equipped with refined information and market insights derived from reports. We are committed to providing best business services and easy processes to get the same. Qurate Business Intelligence considers themselves as strategic partners of their customers and always shows the keen level of interest to deliver quality.

Contact Us:Web:

www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail:

sales@qurateresearch.com

Ph: US – +13393375221, IN – +919881074592