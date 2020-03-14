WATER-BASED ADHESIVE MARKET REPORT 2020-2026 INCLUDES ANALYSIS ACCORDING TO KEY VENDORS LIKE BOSTIK, ASHLAND, DOWDUPONT, HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC., MAPEI S.P.A., 3M, SIKA AG, PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD

water-based adhesive market was valued at an estimated USD 15.05 billion in 2018; this value is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected market value of USD 23.93 billion by 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Bostik, Ashland, DowDuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., 3M, Sika AG, Pidilite Industries Ltd., H.B. Fuller Company, Permabond LLC, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Akzo Nobel N.V., SCIGRIP, Franklin International, Reynolds Co., Dymax Corporation, LORD Corporation, Jowat SE, Sealock Ltd, KLEIBERIT, Faclcon Chemicals LLC., Paramelt, PPG Industries Inc. and ARDEX Group.

Water-based adhesives are chemical compounds made up of mixture of water, polymers and various additives. These adhesives are formed in powder or in liquid solution form. They are suited for porous or non-porous substrates. These adhesives are activated once the water present in them is evaporated from the liquid solution or when it the substrate absorbs the water from the solution.

Market Drivers:

Enhanced characteristics such as durability, flexibility, and economically efficient are factors driving the market growth

Increased demand for lightweight and low pollution emitting vehicles; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Reduced shelf-life, inability to store the product over a long period of time; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Vulnerable raw material prices is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Water-based Adhesive Market

By Resin Type Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE) Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Others Vinyl Acetate Acrylates (VAA) Polyvinylpyrrolidone Cellulose Ethers Methylcellulose Modified Silyl Butadiene-Acrylonitrile Dextrin/Starch-based Adhesives Casein Polychloroprene Adhesives By Application Paper & Packaging Woodworking Tapes & Labels Automotive & Transportation Building & Construction Others Consumer & Do-It Yourself (DIY) Assembly Leather & Footwear Sports & Leisure



