washington's-agreement-with-beijing-will-cost-german-exporters-billions

According to economist Gabriel Felbermayr, the trade agreement between the USA and China that recently came into effect is damaging “especially Germany”. Trade agreements are expected to reduce German goods exports to China by almost $ 4.5 billion next year, particularly in the areas of vehicles, aircraft and industrial machinery, said the President of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) on Monday.

Only Brazil's soybean farmers are hit even harder with $ 5.0 billion. This was shown by calculations by the IfW.

Felbermayr pointed out that the Chinese unilaterally agreed to import US goods worth around 200 billion US dollars with the agreement. Commit dollars and thereby forego products from other countries that they previously preferred. “On the other hand, it brings disadvantages for China's other trading partners, whose imports are now being replaced by US products and who are losing market share in China to a considerable extent.”

According to the calculations, Germany is international in the manufacturing sector most negatively impacted and is expected to export $ 4.3 billion less goods to China compared to a scenario without a trade war and without this first trade agreement. This particularly affects the areas of vehicles, aircraft and industrial machinery.

Felbermayr rates the agreement as multi-questionable: “The USA benefits unilaterally, while China and third countries lose. It clearly violates WTO rules and leaves many questions unanswered, such as what happens if China does not meet the import requirements. “ (dpa)