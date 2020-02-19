was-the-cruise-ship-an-incubator?

It's over on Wednesday. Two weeks under quarantine are over – the first of the 3000 passengers are allowed to leave the cruise ship Diamond Princess and back to the mainland. They were all tested negative for the corona virus. The disembarkation should last a total of three days. First, a group of older people should disembark the luxury liner. Among them are Martin Lutterjohann and his wife Sakae.

Your way should lead you to Tokyo as soon as possible. “We will go under the 35 million,” says the 76 year old pensioner to the Tagesspiegel. “We are free on the Japanese side. A further test is not planned. ”Infections were detected in the initially 3700 passengers and crew members until Wednesday 621.

The cruise ship in the port of Yokohama is the largest source of infection outside of mainland China. The number of sufferers in relation to those present is far higher here than in Wuhan, the center of the epidemic. The virus is said to have been spread by a passenger from Hong Kong on the cruise ship. He stayed on board for five days.

Although the passengers were not allowed to leave their cabins for two weeks, had only an hour's exit on the ship's deck and a mouthguard was mandatory, the number of infected people increased continuously. The Japan Times reports on scientists who call the ship an incubator. The reason for this could have been a lax handling of hygiene measures, the ventilation system or the sewage system. Extensive research is needed.

“Sometimes there are environments where the disease can spread more efficiently,” says Michael Ryan of the World Health Organization to the newspaper. Cruise ships in particular are known to occasionally accelerate their spread.

“I am not an epidemiologist and cannot assess whether the roughly 20 percent infected are unusual or normal,” says Lutterjohann. “I am not directly afraid, I do not tend to panic, but I definitely have respect.” In Tokyo, he will wear a mask, unless he will be in the absolute minority. “But that is unlikely.”